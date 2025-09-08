Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Baaghi 4 Box Office: Tiger Shroff's Action Drama Struggles To Roar, Earns ₹31.25 Crore In 3 Days

Baaghi 4 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s Action Drama Struggles To Roar, Earns ₹31.25 Crore In 3 Days

Despite high expectations, Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' had a lukewarm opening weekend, earning ₹31.25 crore. Collections dipped after Friday's ₹12 crore

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 arrived with sky-high expectations, given the massive success of the previous films in the action-packed franchise. However, despite the buzz around its release, the first weekend collections paint a different picture.

Released on September 5, the Sajid Nadiadwala production has so far witnessed a lukewarm response at the box office.

Baaghi 4 Sees No Significant Growth

According to the latest Sacnilk reports, Baaghi 4 failed to show any upward trend in its opening weekend. The film earned ₹12 crore on Friday but dipped to ₹9.25 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it managed to collect ₹10 crore as per early estimates. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at ₹31.25 crore as of 10 PM on Sunday.

Occupancy Details

On Sunday, Baaghi 4 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 24.84%. Morning shows saw only 8.75% occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 28.81%. Evening shows witnessed some momentum with 36.95% occupancy, but it wasn’t enough to boost the weekend numbers significantly.

Competition from The Conjuring: Last Rites

Adding to Baaghi 4’s box office woes is the Hollywood horror release The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is enjoying a stellar run in India. The film collected ₹15.5 crore on Sunday alone, taking its three-day total to an impressive ₹50.50 crore, thereby overshadowing Tiger Shroff’s action drama.

About Baaghi 4

Apart from Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, Baaghi 4 features Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. The film also marks the acting debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the franchise that began in 2016 with Baaghi, followed by Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020).

 

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Tiger Shroff Baaghi 4 Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection
