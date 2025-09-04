Baaghi 4 advance box office collection: Tiger Shroff is gearing up for a crucial box office comeback with Baaghi 4, the latest chapter of his high-octane action franchise. Slated for release on September 5, the film has already sparked strong buzz, marking a notable turnaround for the actor, who has seen a string of underwhelming releases in recent years. Interestingly, this is the darkest entry in the Baaghi series and the first to receive an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Baaghi 4's strong advance booking numbers

According to Sacnilk.com, Baaghi 4 had already raked in ₹3.21 crore in advance sales with over 1.33 lakh tickets sold for 7,980 shows by 3 pm on September 4. Including block seat bookings, that number climbs to nearly ₹5.85 crore from more than 5.85 lakh tickets. This momentum makes Baaghi 4 the strongest advance opener for Tiger since the pandemic.

For context, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024), despite pairing Tiger with Akshay Kumar, saw advance bookings of ₹4.81 crore (excluding block seats). Ganapath (2023) struggled to even cross the ₹3 crore mark, while Heropanti 2 (2022) managed around ₹5 crore with block seats. Baaghi 4 appears well on track to outdo these numbers comfortably.

Franchise’s box office milestone in sight

The Baaghi series has been a reliable brand for adrenaline-filled action and mass appeal. Across its first three films, the franchise has already grossed approximately ₹428 crore domestically. Industry insiders say if Baaghi 4 manages a strong opening weekend, it could easily surpass ₹500 crore in cumulative domestic earnings, a rare feat for a Bollywood action series.

A make-or-break moment for Tiger Shroff

The success of Baaghi 4 is pivotal for Tiger, who hasn’t delivered a clear box office hit since before the pandemic. This film, packed with stylised fight sequences, dramatic storytelling, and chart-topping music, is expected to revive the franchise’s commercial edge.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 features a power-packed cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Shreyas Talpade. With strong pre-release momentum and a franchise legacy backing it, all eyes are now on how this action spectacle performs when it hits theatres on September 5.