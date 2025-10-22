Ayushmann Khurrana Seeks Siddhivinayak Blessings After Thamma Becomes His Biggest Opening

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAyushmann Khurrana Seeks Siddhivinayak Blessings After Thamma Becomes His Biggest Opening

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Thamma’ paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Wednesday.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
The actor sought blessings of Lord Ganesha after ‘Thamma’ became his biggest opening film. With this massive opening of INR 25.11 crore nett In India, Ayushmann has delivered the highest opening for an origin story within the MHCU comprising ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Munjya’ (‘Stree 2’ was a franchise film), setting up the ‘Thamma’ franchise that will now grow from strength to strength.

The actor visited the Siddhivinayak temple with Amar Kaushik, the co-producer of ‘Thamma’, who is also known for ‘Stree’ and ‘Stree 2’.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. It was released on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. The film follows the story of Alok, a historian who inadvertently awakens an ancient vampire named Yakshasan, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As a result, Alok transforms into a vampire himself and embarks on a journey to stop Yakshasan's reign of terror. The film introduces a unique concept termed "betaalism”, distinguishing it from traditional Western vampire lore.

Earlier, Ayushmann described ‘Thamma’, as the “tentpole” of his career. The actor shared an anecdote and said that every year he would go to theatres with his family to watch a superstar’s film, and this time, he experienced that joy with his own movie.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann said, “I’m an entertainer so it brings me so much joy to see people loving and enjoying Thamma and my performance during this big Diwali holiday. When my visionary producer Dinesh Vijan had told me that Thamma was releasing in Diwali, I was thrilled because it was something that I had always wished would happen in my career”.

The actor added that having carved a niche with his unique, quirky films, he was eagerly waiting for that one opportunity to bring his brand of cinema on Diwali “a festival that has seen the biggest of the biggest superstars release their tentpole films in”.

‘Thamma’ is a horror-comedy film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayushmann Khurrana Thamma
