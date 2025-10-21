Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma Gets A Fiery Twist With Varun Dhawan's Return As Bhediya

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma Gets A Fiery Twist With Varun Dhawan’s Return As Bhediya

Varun Dhawan's cameo as Bhediya in "Thamma," the latest installment in Maddock's horror-comedy universe, is generating significant buzz.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Back in 2022, when Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree made a jaw-dropping cameo in Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, fans were left stunned. The crossover magic only grew stronger when Varun reunited with Shraddha in Stree 2 (2024), delivering one of the most talked-about cameos in recent times. Now, the latest addition to Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe — Thamma — has once again left fans buzzing with excitement.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Thamma hit theatres this week, and audiences were eager to see which familiar faces would return from previous installments. The big reveal? Aneet Padda makes her entry as Shakti Shalini, while Varun Dhawan storms back into the universe as Bhediya — this time going head-to-head with Ayushmann’s Mr. Vampire!

Varun Dhawan’s Heroic Entry Steals the Show

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya has now gone viral and is dominating social media conversations. Making a grand entrance in true hero style, Varun locks horns with Ayushmann in an intense, action-packed sequence. In a jaw-dropping moment mid-battle, after being hurled off a rooftop, Varun transforms into a ferocious werewolf — a scene that made theatres erupt with cheers.

He then overpowers Ayushmann’s character with raw energy and style, delivering an adrenaline-pumping moment that has quickly become a fan-favourite highlight of Thamma.

Fans Go Wild Over Varun’s Return as Bhediya

The internet is flooded with reactions celebrating Varun’s powerful return.

One thrilled fan wrote, “Thamma: This is what you call a SOLID THEATRE EXPERIENCE. The second half is much better than the first half because the movie takes itself seriously. Ayushmann’s aura is insane. VARUN DHAWAN AS BHEDIYA IS SUPERB AND THE UNIVERSE IS SET UP BRILLIANTLY 🔥🔥🔥 CONNECTIONS ARE SOLID.”

 

Another shared, “Tbh I don’t mind some Edward vs Jacob vibes as long as the visuals are great!”

A fan raved, “VARUN DHAWAN as BHEDIYA in #Thamma 🔥🔥🔥🧨🧨🧨 It’s a DIWALI for VARUN DHAWAN FANS!! He’s the BIGGEST ATTRACTION 🥶🙏🏻 CRAZZZYY!! #VarunDhawan.”

 

Another added, “Varun Dhawan owns the BHEDIYA vibe… the energy, the intensity, it just elevates the film 🔥 #Thamma.”

And yet another tweeted, “Varun Dhawan as Bhediya in #Thamma 🐺 PURE GOOSEBUMPS. 💥💥💥💥”

 

Fans Now Demand Bhediya 2

After witnessing his thrilling cameo in Thamma, fans are now eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Bhediya 2. With Varun’s magnetic screen presence and Maddock’s expanding supernatural universe, the excitement for what comes next is at an all-time high.

 

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna Ayushmann Khurrana Varun Dhawan Bhediya 2 Thamma
Read more
