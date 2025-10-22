Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ayushmann Khurrana On 'Thamma': 'This Is The Tentpole Film That Defines My Journey'

Ayushmann Khurrana On ‘Thamma’: 'This Is The Tentpole Film That Defines My Journey'

Ayushmann Khurrana hails "Thamma" as his career's "tentpole" film, thrilled by its Diwali release and strong opening (Rs. 25.11 crore).

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ayushmann Khurrana has described his latest release, Thamma, as the “tentpole” of his career. The actor shared an anecdote and said that every year he would go to theatres with his family to watch a superstar’s film, and this time, he experienced that joy with his own movie.

Talking about Thamma, which has had an opening of Rs. 25.11 crore nett in India, Ayushmann said: “I’m an entertainer so it brings me so much joy to see people loving and enjoying Thamma and my performance during this big Diwali holiday.”

“When my visionary producer Dinesh Vijan had told me that Thamma was releasing in Diwali, I was thrilled because it was something that I had always wished would happen in my career.”

The actor added that having carved a niche with his unique, quirky films, he was eagerly waiting for that one opportunity to bring his brand of cinema on Diwali “a festival that has seen the biggest of the biggest superstars release their tentpole films in.”

He added: “Thamma is the tentpole film of my career and I’m fortunate to have got Diwali to release it. Every year, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a superstar’s film release. Today, I went to the theatres to watch my film with my family. It feels incredible!”

Ayushmann called it almost a validation of his trajectory in Hindi cinema.

“I thank Dinesh Vijan for trusting me to play a character with no reference point like an Indian ‘betaal’. To see people enjoy to their fullest in theatres watching me play this character and convincing them to go on this joyride is truly an insane feeling.”

Ayushmann said the first day love that he has got and “Thamma” has got, “busts a lot of myths that people only want to see sequels and remakes and big superstar movies on Diwali.”

“We scored big with Thamma again shows that people want to see great content. Audiences are bringing their children, their families to watch my film during this festive period.”

“Every actor wants to feel this, wants to see their films open on the biggest release dates like Diwali and become hugely successful! I’m happy I’m living this feeling with Thamma.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayushmann Khurrana Thamma
