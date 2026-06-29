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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAwarapan 2 Teaser OUT: Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam Pandit After 19 Years, Disha Patani Joins Cast

Awarapan 2 Teaser OUT: Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam Pandit After 19 Years, Disha Patani Joins Cast

The teaser of Awarapan 2 is finally here, bringing Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit after 19 years. Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi join the sequel, set for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:17 PM (IST)

Nearly two decades after Awarapan earned cult-classic status, Emraan Hashmi is stepping back into one of his most-loved roles. The makers have released the first teaser of Awarapan 2 on June 29, 19 years after the original film's release. Alongside the nostalgic visuals, the teaser also introduces Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi while bringing back the musical essence that made the first film unforgettable.

Emraan Hashmi Returns As Shivam Pandit In The First Teaser

The teaser begins with Emraan Hashmi riding a motorcycle before delivering the powerful dialogue, "Kuch logo ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti, unki kahani, dusro ke liye likhi jaati hai."

It then revisits the emotional legacy of the original film as Shivam pays tribute to Aaliyah Hamid, the character portrayed by Shriya Saran in Awarapan.

As a fresh rendition of the iconic track Toh Phir Aao plays in the background, Emraan says, "Dard se purana rishta hai mera."

Music Once Again Takes Centre Stage

Music played a defining role in the original Awarapan, and the sequel appears to be continuing that legacy.

This time, the successful duo of Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri have reunited to create the soundtrack. Fans can expect refreshed versions of the beloved songs Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, along with an entirely new track composed for the sequel.

A Look Back At The 2007 Cult Favourite

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan was released on June 29, 2007. Although it received a modest response during its theatrical run, the film gradually developed a loyal fan following and is now regarded as a cult classic, particularly for its emotional storytelling and memorable soundtrack.

The story centred on Shivam Pandit, a contract killer assigned to watch over his boss's mistress. After discovering she is a victim of sex trafficking, he decides to help reunite her with the man she loves. That decision sets him on a path of redemption, forcing him to confront his violent past while risking everything for her freedom.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 sees Emraan Hashmi reprise the role of Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

The emotional action drama is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Fans React To The Nostalgic Teaser

The teaser quickly generated excitement across social media, with many praising Emraan Hashmi's return and the nostalgic atmosphere.

One user commented, "aakha bollywood ek taraf aur emraan hashmi ek taraf."

Another wrote, "The Og Emraan Hashmi back."

A third fan said, "Absolutely amazing! Emraan is back as Shivam, and the excitement is beyond words. After 19 years, seeing Awarapan 2 feels like an emotional reunion. Your screen presence, acting, and expressions are simply unmatched."

Another reaction read, "Having a very strong feeling that its going to be either a blockbuster or a complete flop, nothing in between. Although I am betting on this being a blockbuster."

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Disha Patani Shabana Azmi Awarapan 2 Awarapan 2 Teaser Out
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