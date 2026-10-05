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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Avengers Endgame' Beats 'Avatar' To Become Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time After Theatrical Re-Release

'Avengers Endgame' Beats 'Avatar' To Become Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time After Theatrical Re-Release

Avengers: Endgame has overtaken Avatar to reclaim the title of the highest-grossing movie of all time after its latest theatrical re-release.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Avengers: Endgame reclaims top box office title globally.
  • Its re-release grossed $2.925 billion, surpassing Avatar's $2.923 billion.
  • Both films have frequently exchanged the highest-grossing film title.
  • Endgame's re-release precedes

"Avengers: Endgame" has dethroned "Avatar" to reclaim its title as the highest-grossing movie in the history of box office thanks to its latest theatrical re-release.

The two blockbuster movie franchises have often competed for the top slot as they continue to enjoy audience love whenever they return to cinemas. 

The 2019 superhero drama has grossed USD 2.925 billion worldwide following its theatrical re-release recently, which is slightly ahead of the 2009 hit by James Cameron, which stands at USD 2.923 billion worldwide, reported Variety.

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"Avatar" stayed at the top spot for a decade until the release of “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019. “Endgame” dropped to the second spot on all-time charts in 2021 when “Avatar” returned to theatres in advance of 2021's “Avatar: The Way of Water” release.

Now, Disney has brought back "Endgame" ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated "Avengers: Doomsday", which is being directed by Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony. 

The films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have had a mix performance post pandemic.

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Fans hope that "Doomsday", which reunites most of the heroes for another world saving mission and brings back "Iron-Man" star Robert Downey Jr as the main villain, Doctor Doom, will be a fresh new start for MCU's next slate of superhero movies.

"Avengers: Doomsday" is set to release in December. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Oct 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Avatar Marvel Avengers: Endgame Highest Grossing Movie
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