The first full-length trailer for 'Avengers: Doomsday' was unveiled at CinemaCon on Thursday, April 17th.
Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon 2026; Chris Evans Returns, Thor Battles Doctor Doom
Avengers: Doomsday trailer unveiled at CinemaCon 2026 featuring Thor vs Doctor Doom, Chris Evans’ return, and massive Marvel crossovers.
- Avengers: Doomsday trailer reveals Doctor Doom invading multiverse.
- Trailer showcases crossovers: Gambit, Shang-Chi, Thor, and Mystique.
- Chris Evans' Steve Rogers returns, reuniting with Thor.
- Film integrates Avengers with X-Men, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts.
Las Vegas [US], April 17: The makers have unveiled the first full-length trailer for the 'Avengers: Doomsday' at CinemaCon as part of the studio's presentation to theatre owners on Thursday, reported Variety. It was attended by Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans.
According to the outlet, the trailer starts with a look at Downey Jr.'s green-hooded, metal-faced Doctor Doom as he prepares to invade the multiverse. There's a shot of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) looking out his X-Mansion's window as a bright flash of light is outside, signalling trouble.
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It was followed by a flood of crossovers, including Gambit (Channing Tatum) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) battle; Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) transforms into Yelena Belova, resulting in a Florence Pugh vs. Florence Pugh fight; and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Doom face off, but Doom catches Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir with his bare hands, reported Variety.
The biggest highlight of the trailer comes when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers makes his triumphant return and reunites with Thor. The Asgardian is shocked at his Avengers teammate's arrival after the fact that Cap had gone back in time to grow old with his sweetheart Peggy Carter in 'Endgame'.
Similar to how 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame' brought together the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Wakandans and the Avengers, 'Doomsday' steps a little further as it intermixes Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts.
After the Fantastic Four's ship crossed into the MCU in the post-credits scene of "Thunderbolts," we finally see Mr Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and Thing meeting the so-called New Avengers (consisting of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Sentry, Ghost, Red Guardian and U.S. Agent).
Joe and Anthony Russo are directing 'Doomsday' and 2027's 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' which will conclude the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. The filmmakers have alluded to the idea that the back-to-back tentpoles will be connected, a la the two-part story of 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Endgame,' reported Variety.
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Plot details for 'Doomsday' have been kept under wraps, but it promises to be the superhero extravaganza of this year.
'Avengers: Doomsday' is scheduled to open on the same day as 'Dune: Part III,' which could result in one of the biggest collective weekends in box office history. 'Avengers: Secret Wars' is expected to land a year later on December 17, 2027.
(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
When was the first full-length trailer for 'Avengers: Doomsday' unveiled?
Who made an appearance at the 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer unveiling?
Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans attended the presentation where the trailer for 'Avengers: Doomsday' was shown.
Which Marvel characters were featured in the 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer?
The trailer featured Doctor Doom, Professor Xavier, Gambit, Shang-Chi, Mystique, Yelena Belova, Thor, and Steve Rogers, among others.
What new superhero teams will be featured in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?
'Doomsday' will intermix Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts.
Who is directing 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'?
Joe and Anthony Russo are directing both 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars', which will conclude the Multiverse Saga.