Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Avengers: Doomsday' final trailer attracted 563 million views.

Set Disney record, ranking second globally for 24 hours.

Viewership trails 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day's' global record.

Strong social media buzz surrounds the ensemble superhero film.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ has set a new record with its final trailer attracting 563 million views worldwide within the first 24 hours of release. The figure makes it the most-viewed Disney movie trailer ever and the second-most-viewed film trailer globally during its opening day. The trailer has surpassed the film’s earlier teaser, as well as the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Super Bowl spot. However, it still trails ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, which holds the overall record. The latest milestone adds to the growing anticipation surrounding the upcoming Marvel superhero film.

Trailer Breaks Records

According to a report by Deadline, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ has become the most-viewed Disney trailer ever, with 563 million views in its first 24 hours. It has also secured the second position among the most-viewed movie trailers worldwide during the same period. The final trailer has surpassed the film's first teaser, which had registered 503 million views in its opening 24 hours.

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This means the latest promotional video has attracted 60 million more views than its predecessor. It has also outperformed the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Super Bowl teaser, released in 2024, which recorded 365 million views, including television viewership.

Spider-Man Holds Record

Despite its impressive performance, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ has not claimed the top spot in the global first-day trailer viewership rankings. That record belongs to Sony and Marvel Studios' ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’. Its trailer reportedly received 718.6 million views within the first 24 hours of release, placing it ahead of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The two trailers also had different release strategies. ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ was launched as part of a global promotional campaign, while the final trailer of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ was released without a similar promotional build-up.

Social Media Buzz

The excitement surrounding ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ extended beyond video views. The trailer received around one million mentions on social media during its first 24 hours. In terms of online discussion, it became the second-most-talked-about movie trailer since 2023. The earlier teaser of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ remains ahead in this category, having generated around one million mentions. The strong response highlights the anticipation surrounding the next instalment in Marvel's popular superhero franchise.

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Superhero Teams Unite

One of the biggest attractions of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is its ensemble of superhero teams. The film will bring together Sam Wilson's Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. The film is directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who previously helmed ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Robert Downey Jr will appear as Doctor Doom, marking his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new role. Anthony Mackie, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth are also set to return as their familiar superhero characters. With its record-breaking trailer response and a large ensemble cast, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ has already generated considerable excitement among Marvel fans.