Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avengers: Doomsday advance bookings opened on November 16 in India.

Strong demand seen, with many early shows filling rapidly.

Tickets vary from ₹420 to ₹1500, offering multiple formats.

Film releases December 17 in India, ahead of US premiere.

The wait is finally over for Marvel fans in India as advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday have opened ahead of its theatrical release. The highly anticipated superhero film has already generated considerable excitement, with several screenings witnessing strong demand across major cities. Select cinemas began offering tickets for midnight and early-morning shows, while some screenings have reportedly filled up quickly. Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, the film will arrive in Indian theatres on December 17, a day before its scheduled US release. Here's everything to know about its advance booking, ticket prices and formats.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Advance Booking In India

Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday began in India on November 16, with select cinemas opening ticket sales for midnight and post-midnight screenings. Several shows have been listed throughout the day, starting from 12:01 am and extending to the final screenings around 11:55 pm.

The film is reportedly receiving a strong response in major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi. Several screenings are filling up quickly, while some shows have already been reported as fully booked.

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The initial booking window has particularly focused on premium screenings, including English-language shows in the Infinity Vision 3D format. The early availability of these shows has added to the excitement among fans eager to catch the film on its opening day.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Ticket Prices And Formats

According to the booking details mentioned in the report, ticket prices on BookMyShow vary depending on the cinema, seat category and screening format. Prices reportedly start at around Rs 420, while premium recliner seats can cost up to Rs 1,500.

The film is expected to be available in several formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Infinity Vision, depending on the theatre. Audiences will also have multiple language options, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Infinity Vision is another premium-screening option available for the film. It offers audiences an alternative large-screen experience, particularly for viewers looking for an immersive theatrical presentation.

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‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Release Date In India

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026. Interestingly, Indian audiences will get to watch the film a day before its scheduled December 18 release in the United States.

The film features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, marking his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a villainous role. The ensemble cast also includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie and Florence Pugh, among several others.