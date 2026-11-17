Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday began in India on November 16. Select cinemas started selling tickets for midnight and post-midnight screenings, with strong demand reported.
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Advance Booking Begins; Ticket Prices Start At Rs 420, Midnight Shows See Strong Demand
Avengers: Doomsday advance booking has opened in India. Check ticket prices starting at Rs 420, premium formats, midnight show availability and the December 17 release date.
- Avengers: Doomsday advance bookings opened on November 16 in India.
- Strong demand seen, with many early shows filling rapidly.
- Tickets vary from ₹420 to ₹1500, offering multiple formats.
- Film releases December 17 in India, ahead of US premiere.
The wait is finally over for Marvel fans in India as advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday have opened ahead of its theatrical release. The highly anticipated superhero film has already generated considerable excitement, with several screenings witnessing strong demand across major cities. Select cinemas began offering tickets for midnight and early-morning shows, while some screenings have reportedly filled up quickly. Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, the film will arrive in Indian theatres on December 17, a day before its scheduled US release. Here's everything to know about its advance booking, ticket prices and formats.
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Advance Booking In India
Advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday began in India on November 16, with select cinemas opening ticket sales for midnight and post-midnight screenings. Several shows have been listed throughout the day, starting from 12:01 am and extending to the final screenings around 11:55 pm.
The film is reportedly receiving a strong response in major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi. Several screenings are filling up quickly, while some shows have already been reported as fully booked.
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The initial booking window has particularly focused on premium screenings, including English-language shows in the Infinity Vision 3D format. The early availability of these shows has added to the excitement among fans eager to catch the film on its opening day.
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Ticket Prices And Formats
According to the booking details mentioned in the report, ticket prices on BookMyShow vary depending on the cinema, seat category and screening format. Prices reportedly start at around Rs 420, while premium recliner seats can cost up to Rs 1,500.
The film is expected to be available in several formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and Infinity Vision, depending on the theatre. Audiences will also have multiple language options, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
Infinity Vision is another premium-screening option available for the film. It offers audiences an alternative large-screen experience, particularly for viewers looking for an immersive theatrical presentation.
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‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Release Date In India
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026. Interestingly, Indian audiences will get to watch the film a day before its scheduled December 18 release in the United States.
The film features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, marking his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a villainous role. The ensemble cast also includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie and Florence Pugh, among several others.
Frequently Asked Questions
When did advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday open in India?
What is the release date for Avengers: Doomsday in India?
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026. Indian audiences will get to see the film a day before its US release on December 18.
What are the ticket prices and available formats for Avengers: Doomsday?
Ticket prices start around Rs 420, with premium recliner seats costing up to Rs 1,500. The film is available in formats like 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX, and Infinity Vision, with multiple language options.
Who are some of the main actors in Avengers: Doomsday?
Robert Downey Jr. stars as Doctor Doom. The ensemble cast also includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, and Florence Pugh, among others.