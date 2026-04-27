Assamese Feature Film 'Moromor Deuta' Trailer Out; Set To Hit Theatres On May 15

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film 'Moromor Deuta' adapts acclaimed Assamese novel by Dr Saikia.

Novel published in 'Saphura' magazine from 1989 to 1990.

Theatrical release scheduled for May 15, trailer launched.

New and experienced actors portray characters in the film.

Assamese feature film 'Moromor Deuta', based on a celebrated novel by eminent litterateur and National Award-winning filmmaker Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia, will hit the screens on May 15.

Adapted from one of Late Dr Saikia's most popular literary works, originally published in children's magazine 'Saphura' during 1989–90, 'Moromor Deuta' (Beloved Father) carries forward a legacy that has resonated deeply with readers across generations.

"The film aims to bring this timeless story to the big screen with a fresh contemporary cinematic vision," director Himjyoti Talukdar said in a statement on Sunday.

The full-length feature film is slated for a theatrical release on May 15, promising an emotional and nostalgic experience for audiences, he added.

"Adapting a work of such emotional depth was both a responsibility and an honour. We have tried to retain the soul of the original work, while presenting it in a way that speaks to today's cine lovers," Talukdar said.

At a function on Saturday evening, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, poster and title track.

Preeti Saikia, wife of late Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia and managing trustee of Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia Children Welfare Trust, said it is both a proud and deeply emotional moment for her to see 'Moromor Deuta' brought to life on the big screen.

"This work was especially meaningful to my husband, and over the years, it has touched countless readers. Watching it find new expression through cinema is truly special as it carries his legacy forward to a whole new generation of audiences," she added.

Dr Saikia was an academic, novelist, short-story writer, editor and film director. He won seven national awards for his films, and received the Sahitya Akademi and Padma Shri for his works.

The main characters of the film are portrayed by a mix of newcomers and experienced actors in Assamese cinema, including Bodhisattva Sharma, Mintu Baruah, Aparna Dutta Choudhury, Arun Nath, Gaurav Bora and Kul Kuldeep, among others.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)