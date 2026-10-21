Arshad Warsi To Return In 'Jolly LLB 4'; Will Akshay Kumar Join The Upcoming Prequel?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jolly LLB 4 confirmed; Arshad Warsi returns as lead.

Prequel confirmed; Umesh Shukla takes over directorial duties.

Pre-production ending, filming expected to wrap by 2027.

Akshay Kumar's involvement in the prequel remains unclear.

The popular courtroom comedy franchise Jolly LLB is set to return with its fourth instalment, with Arshad Warsi reprising his role as lawyer Jagdish Tyagi, popularly known as Jolly. The upcoming film is reportedly being developed as a prequel rather than a continuation of the previous instalment. According to a report by Variety India, the film is in the final stages of pre-production, with shooting expected to wrap by January 2027. The makers have yet to finalise the film’s official title or announce its release date.

Jolly LLB 4 To Be A Prequel, Not A Sequel

The fourth instalment of Jolly LLB will reportedly revisit an earlier chapter in the franchise instead of taking the story forward after Jolly LLB 3. Arshad Warsi will return as Jagdish Tyagi, the lawyer whose character first appeared in the original film. A source quoted by Variety India said the project is in the final stages of pre-production and clarified that it would be a prequel.

The film will be directed by Umesh Shukla, who is taking over from Subhash Kapoor, the writer-director behind the first three instalments. The original Jolly LLB was released in 2013 and featured Warsi as a small-time lawyer who takes on a high-profile case. The film blended courtroom drama, comedy and social commentary, establishing the character that became central to the franchise.

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Will Akshay Kumar Be Part Of Jolly LLB 4?

Akshay Kumar’s involvement in the fourth instalment remains unclear. Kumar played lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra in Jolly LLB 2 and returned for Jolly LLB 3, where his character shared the screen with Warsi’s Jagdish Tyagi. With the next film reportedly going back in time and bringing Warsi back into the lead role, speculation has emerged that Kumar may not feature in the prequel. However, the makers have not officially confirmed whether the actor will be part of the film.

Which Other Actors Could Return?

Saurabh Shukla, who plays Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi in the franchise, is among the familiar faces audiences may hope to see again. The original film also featured Amrita Rao, Boman Irani, Mohan Kapoor and Sanjay Mishra. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the return of these actors or the rest of the cast. For now, Warsi’s return and Umesh Shukla’s reported involvement are the key details available about the upcoming film.

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Jolly LLB 4 Release Date And Other Details

The upcoming film is expected to release in 2027, although the makers have not announced an official release date. Shooting is reportedly expected to conclude by January 2027, while the film’s final title is also yet to be decided. More details about the plot, cast and release plans are awaited.