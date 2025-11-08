Arjun Rampal Transforms Into The ‘Angel Of Death’ In Aditya Dhar’s Action Spectacle Dhurandhar

The makers of the much-anticipated action entertainer Dhurandhar have unveiled a fierce new poster, introducing Arjun Rampal in a never-seen-before avatar the ‘Angel of Death’. The striking first look has sent fans into a frenzy, offering a glimpse of the intense, high-octane world the film promises to deliver.

Arjun Rampal’s Deadly Transformation

In the newly released poster, Arjun exudes raw menace — his unflinching stare, dense beard, and rugged look perfectly complement the dark, powerful aura of his character. With a cigar in hand and fire in his eyes, he embodies the spirit of the ‘Angel of Death’ with chilling precision.

Adding to the excitement, the makers announced that the official trailer of Dhurandhar will drop on November 12 at 12:12 PM, heightening anticipation for what is already one of the most hyped dramas of the year.

Ranveer Singh Unveils the Poster

Sharing the gripping poster on social media, Dhurandhar’s lead star Ranveer Singh wrote,“The Angel of Death. The countdown begins – 4 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December (sic).”

The post immediately went viral, with fans flooding the comments section, praising Arjun’s intense look and expressing excitement for the trailer launch.

Arjun on His Challenging Role

Known for his versatility and commitment to pushing creative boundaries, Arjun Rampal revealed that Dhurandhar marks a bold new chapter in his acting journey.

Speaking about his experience, he said,“This film isn’t anything like I have seen before. It’s a well-researched and fantastically made film with every department of the unit putting in their best. I hugged Aditya soon after seeing the incredible outpour of love.”

He further teased that the film delves into morally complex territory:“The story carries a certain level of grudge and grey shade, and that is something very new and unseen for the audience. I couldn't believe the way Aditya Dhar pulled it off and made all of us look unbelievable.”

A Stellar Ensemble Cast

Dhurandhar boasts a powerhouse cast, featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced under the B62 Studios banner, the film is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar serving as co-producers.

The Countdown Begins

With its grand scale, gripping storyline, and a stellar cast led by some of India’s finest actors, Dhurandhar is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The film is all set to hit theatres worldwide on December 5.