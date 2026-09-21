‘Angh’ Wins TIFF Platform Prize, Directly Qualifies For Oscars 2027

Angh, a film from Nagaland, has won the Platform Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It is Theja Rio’s first feature, co-written with James Davies and developed from his own 2021 short of the same name.

Announcing the win on Instagram, TIFF wrote, “The winner of the TIFF26 Platform Prize is: ANGH dir. Theja Rio,”

“The Platform Prize is given to the best film in the Festival’s Platform programme, selected by an in-person international jury, composed this year of Pablo Trapero (President), Amma Asante, Sylvia Chang, Luc Déry, and Albert Le,” the post added.

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The jury’s statement for Angh read, “The Platform Prize goes to Angh. For its refreshing perspective, strength of filmmaking, and deeply resonant portrait of a world. We praise the filmmaker’s vision, audacity and courage.”

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Direct Route To The Oscars

The TIFF win qualifies Angh for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, without needing any other route. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap marked the news on Instagram, saying the win gives Angh direct entry into the category.

“Theja Rio’s ‘Angh’ wins the platform award at TIFF and gets a direct entry into the best foreign film category at the Academy Awards,” wrote Anurag Kashyap on Instagram. He also congratulated the team before adding, “Let the right one in….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

What ‘Angh’ Is About

Set in the 1960s, Angh follows a small Konyak Naga family who are the last people living in their otherwise deserted village in Nagaland. Their commitment to their traditions is tested when a Christian missionary from the United States arrives.

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The film stars Anghlong Konyak, Douglas Henshall, Sobino Rengma, Genpai Konyak, Amah Konyak and Wangton Konyak. It is Nancy Nisa Beso, Theja Rio, Jai Vir Rodgers and Bernardo Angeletti.

‘Gondhal’ Is India’s Official Pick

Marathi cinema will represent India at the 99th Academy Awards, with Santosh Davakhar’s Gondhal named the official entry on Friday. The jury weighed over 30 films, including Hanuman Ansh and Dhurandhar 2, and narrowed them to three - Gondhal, Ikkis and Angh. Gondhal is a psychological and cultural thriller. Its heroine is a young bride in a troubled marriage who exploits her lover’s fixation on a sacred folk ritual, setting off a dangerous contest of deception, desire and power.