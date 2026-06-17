Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He calls Lagaan a

Actor Amin Hajee, best remembered for playing the beloved character Bagha in the Oscar-nominated film Lagaan, has made a surprising revelation about how the blockbuster changed the course of his career. As the film completes 25 years since its release, Hajee shared that Lagaan “ruined” him professionally, leading him to distance himself from acting.

Bagha Set An Unmatchable Standard

In a recent conversation with PTI, Hajee explained that the role of Bagha set such a high benchmark for him that he found it difficult to accept the characters offered to him afterwards. According to the actor, none of the roles matched the depth and impact of Bagha, prompting him to reject many acting opportunities.

“I didn’t want to spoil the respect I received through Bagha by playing just any character,” Hajee said. He also admitted that he never considered himself a great actor and credited the success of his performance to the film’s strong script, director, and talented team.

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The actor revealed that he was afraid of being exposed on future projects and worried that audiences would realise he was not as skilled as they believed. Reflecting on his emotional journey, Hajee quoted lines from Jagjit Singh’s famous ghazal “Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi”, saying that Lagaan fulfilled many of his dreams and left him with little desire to continue acting.

“All my dreams were fulfilled through this film. Once that happened, I didn’t feel the need to continue acting,” he said.

New Beginning As A Writer

After repeatedly turning down acting offers, Hajee found a new path in writing. He recalled that both his wife and director Ashutosh Gowariker encouraged him to explore other creative avenues.

When asked what he would do if he stopped acting, Hajee decided to try his hand at writing. This eventually led him to contribute to writing projects, including work associated with Swades.

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Calling Lagaan a “university of cinema,” Hajee became emotional while discussing the film and credited it with teaching him invaluable lessons about filmmaking. He said the experience shaped him not only as an artist but also as a storyteller.

Released on June 15, 2001, Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated films and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences worldwide.