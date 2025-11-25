Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila entered the 53rd International Emmy Awards with two high-profile nominations, raising hopes for India on the global stage. But despite strong buzz and acclaim, the film and its lead star Diljit Dosanjh were unable to secure a win on the awards night held in New York City on Monday (Tuesday IST), resulting in a no-win year for India.

Amar Singh Chamkila Falls Short in Best TV Movie/Mini-Series Category

The Netflix biographical drama was nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and was up against Germany’s Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, the UK’s Lost Boys and Fairies, and Chile’s Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death).

The award ultimately went to Lost Boys and Fairies, a critically acclaimed British drama exploring the journey of a gay couple navigating the complexities of adoption.

The loss came as a disappointment for Indian viewers who had celebrated the global recognition for Imtiaz Ali’s retelling of Amar Singh Chamkila’s turbulent life.

Diljit Dosanjh Misses Out on Best Actor Honour

Diljit Dosanjh, who portrayed the late Punjabi folk icon in the film, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor. He faced competition from David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude).

The honour went to Oriol Pla for his deeply emotive performance as a recovering addict, earning him widespread praise.

A Film That Still Resonates

Amar Singh Chamkila continues to receive acclaim despite its awards-night outcome. Diljit Dosanjh’s portrayal of the controversial yet beloved singer won unanimous appreciation from audiences and critics, while Parineeti Chopra’s role as Amarjot Kaur added emotional depth to the narrative. AR Rahman’s music further strengthened the film’s legacy.

Earlier in the evening, Diljit and Imtiaz walked the International Emmys red carpet in New York, greeting photographers with a warm namaste. They were joined by Netflix India leaders Monika Shergill and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, marking a proud moment for the Indian entertainment industry.