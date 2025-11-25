Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAmar Singh Chamkila Loses Both International Emmy 2025 Nominations; Diljit Dosanjh Misses Best Actor Win

Amar Singh Chamkila Loses Both International Emmy 2025 Nominations; Diljit Dosanjh Misses Best Actor Win

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila lost both its nominations at the International Emmys 2025, with Diljit Dosanjh missing out on Best Actor. Full details here.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila entered the 53rd International Emmy Awards with two high-profile nominations, raising hopes for India on the global stage. But despite strong buzz and acclaim, the film and its lead star Diljit Dosanjh were unable to secure a win on the awards night held in New York City on Monday (Tuesday IST), resulting in a no-win year for India.

Amar Singh Chamkila Falls Short in Best TV Movie/Mini-Series Category

The Netflix biographical drama was nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and was up against Germany’s Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, the UK’s Lost Boys and Fairies, and Chile’s Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death).

The award ultimately went to Lost Boys and Fairies, a critically acclaimed British drama exploring the journey of a gay couple navigating the complexities of adoption.

The loss came as a disappointment for Indian viewers who had celebrated the global recognition for Imtiaz Ali’s retelling of Amar Singh Chamkila’s turbulent life.

Diljit Dosanjh Misses Out on Best Actor Honour

Diljit Dosanjh, who portrayed the late Punjabi folk icon in the film, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor. He faced competition from David Mitchell (Ludwig), Oriol Pla (Yo, adicto), and Diego Vasquez (One Hundred Years of Solitude).

The honour went to Oriol Pla for his deeply emotive performance as a recovering addict, earning him widespread praise.

A Film That Still Resonates

Amar Singh Chamkila continues to receive acclaim despite its awards-night outcome. Diljit Dosanjh’s portrayal of the controversial yet beloved singer won unanimous appreciation from audiences and critics, while Parineeti Chopra’s role as Amarjot Kaur added emotional depth to the narrative. AR Rahman’s music further strengthened the film’s legacy.

Earlier in the evening, Diljit and Imtiaz walked the International Emmys red carpet in New York, greeting photographers with a warm namaste. They were joined by Netflix India leaders Monika Shergill and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, marking a proud moment for the Indian entertainment industry.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Imtiaz Ali Netflix India Amar Singh Chamkila International Emmy Awards 2025 Chamkila Emmy Loss Lost Boys And Fairies Oriol Pla
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Cities
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Delhi Govt Caps Office Attendance At 50% As Pollution Rises; Others To WFH
Bihar
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
After Bihar Poll Debacle, Congress Expels 7 Leaders Over Anti-Party Activities
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget