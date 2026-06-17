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HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Sita Lanka Khud Jalane Aai Hai’: Alia Bhatt Goes Full ‘Alpha’ Mode; Hrithik Roshan Makes Blink-And-Miss Cameo

‘Sita Lanka Khud Jalane Aai Hai’: Alia Bhatt Goes Full ‘Alpha’ Mode; Hrithik Roshan Makes Blink-And-Miss Cameo

The trailer of Alpha offers a deeper look into Alia Bhatt’s assassin origin story, Sharvari’s key role, Bobby Deol’s menacing villain and a surprise Hrithik Roshan cameo that has fans buzzing.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

The wait is finally over for fans eager to catch a glimpse of Alpha. The trailer for Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated film has been unveiled, offering a thrilling preview packed with action, drama and star power. Running for 2 minutes and 33 seconds, the trailer showcases Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in commanding action roles that have already generated excitement among viewers.

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Alia Bhatt’s Sita Takes Centre Stage

The trailer opens on a striking image, a baby seated inside a glass enclosure as Bobby Deol’s Fateh announces that he has named her Sita. What follows is a series of intense visuals showing the young girl being moulded into a lethal operative, trained to obey orders and eliminate targets without hesitation.

Through a voiceover, Alia’s character recounts the tale of a princess taken by a demon. However, unlike the familiar story from the Ramayana, this version comes with a twist. Rather than waiting to be rescued, Sita chooses to fight back herself and bring down Fateh’s empire. The footage showcases Alia in a powerful action-driven role, delivering some of the film’s most striking combat sequences.

Sharvari Gets A Stronger Presence In The Story

Following conversations around her limited screen time in the teaser, the trailer places greater emphasis on Sharvari’s role. She enters as a character whom Sita initially struggles to trust, but snippets throughout the trailer hint at a growing partnership between the two. 

As their mission unfolds, the duo joins forces against a common enemy. The trailer also reveals Anil Kapoor in what appears to be a guiding role, helping steer the agents through an increasingly dangerous operation.

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Bobby Deol Emerges As A Threat To The Nation

At the heart of the conflict stands Fateh, a former spy whose motivations seem rooted in vengeance. The trailer suggests he has turned against the country and is determined to make India pay.

“India ne Alpha ki kadar nahi ki, ab India Alpha se darega (India did not respect Alpha, now India will fear Alpha),” he declares.

Yet the biggest obstacle in his path appears to be the very person he created, Sita herself.

Hrithik Roshan’s Surprise Appearance Steals The Show

Just when it seems the trailer has revealed all its cards, it delivers one final surprise. The closing moments tease the arrival of a mysterious figure stepping into the mission.

Although only a glimpse is shown, fans quickly recognised Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War and War 2. His brief appearance has already sparked excitement online, with many speculating about how significant his involvement will be in the story.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and backed by Aditya Chopra, Alpha features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan, based on a story by Uday Chopra.

The film expands the YRF Spy Universe, which previously delivered titles such as Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025).

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Anil Kapoor Hrithik Roshan Bobby Deol Sharvari Alpha Alpha Trailer Out
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