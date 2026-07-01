Alpha Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Action Film May Hit Rs 7 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alpha, female-led action film, predicts ₹6.5 crore opening.

It potentially breaks several past films' first-day collections.

Film received U/A 16+ certificate; 140 minutes runtime.

Shiv Rawail directs Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Hrithik.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, Alpha is a female-led action film that showcases both actors in intense, action-packed roles. As the release date approaches, industry attention has shifted towards its opening-day performance. Here is a look at the latest box office predictions.

Alpha Day 1 Box Office Prediction

According to Pinkvilla, Alpha is expected to earn between Rs 4.50 crore and Rs 7.50 crore on its opening day. The average projection currently stands at around Rs 6.50 crore, indicating a promising start for the action entertainer.

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Alpha Could Break The Opening-Day Records Of These 10 Films

If Alpha manages to collect between Rs 6.5 crore and Rs 7 crore on its first day, it is expected to comfortably surpass the opening-day collections of several films.

According to Koimoi, Haunted 3D opened with Rs 2.5 crore, while Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned Rs 1 crore on its first day. Governor registered an opening of Rs 1.1 crore, and Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.15 crore.

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The Hindi version of Peddi opened with Rs 3 crore, while Chaand Mera Dil earned Rs 3.31 crore. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected Rs 4.38 crore on its opening day. Ikkis recorded a Rs 7 crore first-day collection, whereas Bobby Deol’s Bandar opened with Rs 50 lakh. Dadi Ki Shaadi registered an opening-day collection of Rs 60 lakh.

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Alpha Runtime And CBFC Certification

The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Its total runtime is 140 minutes and 48 seconds. The first half runs for 73 minutes, while the second half has a duration of 67 minutes.

Alpha Cast

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film will also feature Hrithik Roshan in a cameo appearance.

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Both the teaser and trailer have received a strong response from audiences ahead of the release. One of the biggest highlights of the film is Alia Bhatt stepping into a full-fledged action role, making Alpha one of the most anticipated releases of the week.