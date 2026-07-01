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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAlpha Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Action Film May Hit Rs 7 Crore

Alpha Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Action Film May Hit Rs 7 Crore

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is expected to earn in crores on Day 1. The action film releases on July 3 and could surpass several opening-day box office records.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alpha, female-led action film, predicts ₹6.5 crore opening.
  • It potentially breaks several past films' first-day collections.
  • Film received U/A 16+ certificate; 140 minutes runtime.
  • Shiv Rawail directs Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Hrithik.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, Alpha is a female-led action film that showcases both actors in intense, action-packed roles. As the release date approaches, industry attention has shifted towards its opening-day performance. Here is a look at the latest box office predictions.

Alpha Day 1 Box Office Prediction

According to Pinkvilla, Alpha is expected to earn between Rs 4.50 crore and Rs 7.50 crore on its opening day. The average projection currently stands at around Rs 6.50 crore, indicating a promising start for the action entertainer.

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Alpha Could Break The Opening-Day Records Of These 10 Films

If Alpha manages to collect between Rs 6.5 crore and Rs 7 crore on its first day, it is expected to comfortably surpass the opening-day collections of several films.

According to Koimoi, Haunted 3D opened with Rs 2.5 crore, while Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned Rs 1 crore on its first day. Governor registered an opening of Rs 1.1 crore, and Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.15 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
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The Hindi version of Peddi opened with Rs 3 crore, while Chaand Mera Dil earned Rs 3.31 crore. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected Rs 4.38 crore on its opening day. Ikkis recorded a Rs 7 crore first-day collection, whereas Bobby Deol’s Bandar opened with Rs 50 lakh. Dadi Ki Shaadi registered an opening-day collection of Rs 60 lakh.

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Alpha Runtime And CBFC Certification

The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Its total runtime is 140 minutes and 48 seconds. The first half runs for 73 minutes, while the second half has a duration of 67 minutes.

Alpha Cast

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film will also feature Hrithik Roshan in a cameo appearance.

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Both the teaser and trailer have received a strong response from audiences ahead of the release. One of the biggest highlights of the film is Alia Bhatt stepping into a full-fledged action role, making Alpha one of the most anticipated releases of the week.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Alpha's predicted opening day box office collection?

Alpha is expected to earn between Rs 4.50 crore and Rs 7.50 crore on its opening day. The current average projection stands at around Rs 6.50 crore.

What is Alpha's runtime and CBFC certification?

The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC. Its total runtime is 140 minutes and 48 seconds, with the first half running for 73 minutes.

Who are the main cast members and director of Alpha?

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail.

Will Hrithik Roshan appear in Alpha?

Yes, Hrithik Roshan will be featured in a cameo appearance in Alpha. Alia Bhatt's full-fledged action role is a major highlight of the film.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
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Alia Bhatt Sharvari Alpha
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