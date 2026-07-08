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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAlpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's Film Sees 10.4% Jump On Tuesday; Recovers 42.1% Of Its Budget

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5: Alia Bhatt's Film Sees 10.4% Jump On Tuesday; Recovers 42.1% Of Its Budget

Alpha earned Rs 4.25 crore on Day 5 after Monday's dip, taking its India net total to Rs 42.10 crore. The film has recovered 42.1 per cent of its Rs 100 crore budget.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alpha opened strong, Monday declined, Tuesday showed recovery.
  • Film collected Rs 42.10 crore, recovering 42.1% of budget.
  • Despite reviews, it's first female-led YRF spy film.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's female-led spy action thriller Alpha enjoyed a strong opening weekend at the box office. However, the film lost momentum after entering the weekdays, with collections witnessing a significant decline on its first Monday. The good news for the makers is that the film registered a noticeable recovery on Tuesday, its fifth day in cinemas.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 5

The latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe has struggled to maintain its pace at the box office. The film has been impacted by unfavourable reviews from critics as well as negative buzz on social media.

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Despite these challenges, Alpha opened on a solid note with Rs 9.25 crore on its first day. The film recorded healthy growth over the opening weekend, collecting Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday before rising further to Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday.

The momentum, however, came to a halt on Monday when collections dropped by more than 50 per cent, with the film earning Rs 3.85 crore. According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Alpha collected Rs 4.25 crore on its first Tuesday (Day 5), showing an improvement over Monday's figures.

With this, the film's five-day India net collection has reached Rs 42.10 crore.

How Much Of Alpha's Budget Have The Makers Recovered?

Alpha is currently on course to become the lowest-grossing film in the YRF Spy Universe. While weekday collections have remained under pressure, Tuesday's rise has offered a slight boost.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, the film has earned Rs 42.10 crore in its first five days of release. This means it has recovered 42.1 per cent of its production budget so far.

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The key question now is whether the film can sustain its performance in the coming days and eventually recover its full production cost.

About Alpha

Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Shiv Rawail and was released in cinemas on July 3.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Alpha's total box office collection after five days?

Alpha has accumulated an India net collection of Rs 42.10 crore in its first five days of release, including Rs 4.25 crore on its fifth day.

How much of its budget has Alpha recovered so far?

As of its fifth day, Alpha has recovered 42.1% of its reported Rs 100 crore production budget. The film has earned Rs 42.10 crore.

Who are the main stars of the film Alpha?

Alpha is a female-led spy action thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in pivotal roles. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also part of the cast.

When was the movie Alpha released?

The film Alpha was released in cinemas on July 3. It is directed by Shiv Rawail and is part of the YRF Spy Universe.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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