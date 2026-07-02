Alia Bhatt Teases Unreleased 'Haaniya Ve' From Alpha After 'Massacre' And 'Champagne'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt recently teased new Alpha song 'Haaniya Ve'.

This upbeat anthem joins previously revealed film tracks.

Alpha marks YRF Spy Universe's first female-led action film.

Film releases July 3rd, facing limited theatrical competition.

Alia Bhatt is keeping the excitement around Alpha alive with another musical surprise. After previously teasing tracks from the film, the actor has now teased another unreleased song 'Haaniya Ve' during her road trip. The reveal adds to the growing anticipation surrounding the film ahead of its theatrical release.

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Alia Bhatt Teases Another Song From Alpha

The latest Instagram Live introduced audiences to 'Haaniya Ve', an upbeat buddy anthem that adds another layer to Alpha's much-talked-about soundtrack. The reveal formed part of the film's ongoing promotional campaign, which has seen the cast travelling to cities including Jaipur and Pune, interacting with college students and building anticipation ahead of the film's theatrical release on 3 July.

The soundtrack has already generated considerable buzz, and the latest tease has further added to the growing excitement surrounding the action thriller.

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'Haaniya Ve' Follows Earlier Song Reveals

Before teasing 'Haaniya Ve', Alia Bhatt had already offered fans sneak peeks of two other tracks from the film, 'Massacre' and 'Champagne'.

While Alia Bhatt and Sharvari jointly teased 'Massacre' and 'Champagne' during their nationwide promotional campaign, 'Haaniya Ve' was teased only by Alia, with Sharvari busy filming another project.

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About Alpha

Alpha represents a significant milestone for the YRF Spy Universe as its first female-led action film. The franchise has previously delivered major commercial successes with films including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, headlined by Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The film arrives after the comparatively underwhelming performance of War 2, which slowed the momentum of the otherwise successful spy franchise.

Alpha is set for a largely solo theatrical release on July 3, facing only limited competition from the animated family film Minions and Monsters, the latest entry in the Minions spin-off series.