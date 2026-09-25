Alia Bhatt’s Love & War Look Is Here, Actress Stuns In Red-And-Black Avatar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt's 'Love & War' poster unveils elaborate period look.

Ranbir Kapoor's first look previously showed a vintage, bruised avatar.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directs film starring Alia, Ranbir, Vicky.

'Love & War' releases worldwide January 21, 2027.

A day after Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Love & War was revealed, Alia Bhatt has now made her debut in the film’s promotional campaign with a striking character poster. The actor is seen in a red-and-black outfit, seated against an elaborate red-and-gold setting that reflects Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s distinctive visual style. Her dramatic headpiece, traditional styling, and composed expression give the poster a strong period feel. The film, directed and produced by Bhansali, stars Alia alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Love & War is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Alia Bhatt’s Retro Avatar

Alia is seated on a chair in the newly released poster, wearing a dramatic red-and-black ensemble. Her look is completed with an ornate headpiece and carefully styled hair, while her expression remains serious and poised. The poster uses red and gold throughout the frame, with stage lights, glittering details, and an elaborate backdrop adding to its theatrical setting. The overall styling places Alia firmly in the film’s vintage world and gives audiences their first glimpse of her character.

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The makers shared the poster on social media with the caption, “Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! (Both fire and the life of hearts).” They added, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies!”

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Ranbir Kapoor’s First Look

The reveal follows Ranbir Kapoor’s first look, which was unveiled a day earlier. The actor appeared behind the wheel of a turquoise convertible, sporting slicked-back hair, a pencil moustache and round sunglasses. His vintage appearance was contrasted by a bruised and bloodied left arm resting outside the car, bringing a darker element to the otherwise polished frame. The poster also featured vintage cars and architecture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The makers introduced Ranbir’s character with the line, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!” Another post accompanying the look read, “Ishq bhi. Jung bhi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 (sic).”

Love & War Release Date And Cast

Love & War brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film also marks Ranbir’s reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya (2007), which was Ranbir’s debut film. Bhansali is directing and producing the project. Love & War is set to arrive worldwide on January 21, 2027, with releases planned in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With the first looks of Ranbir and Alia now out, Love & War has begun revealing its central characters and the film’s vintage visual world. The next glimpses are expected to offer more details about the much-awaited project.