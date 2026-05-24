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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar To Enter Alien Horror Genre With Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Samuk’: Report

Akshay Kumar To Enter Alien Horror Genre With Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Samuk’: Report

Akshay Kumar has confirmed his upcoming sci-fi thriller Samuk, based on alien horror. The film will feature international stunt and creature-effects experts.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 May 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshay Kumar stars in 'Samuk,' a Hindi sci-fi alien horror thriller.
  • International stunt coordinator Luke Tumber joins the project.
  • Oscar-nominee Alec Gillis designs the alien creature effects.
  • Akshay Kumar expresses excitement for this fresh genre.

At a time when big-budget action entertainers are dominating the box office, Bollywood is now slowly stepping into a completely new space. Soon, audiences will get to witness the thrill and fear of alien horror on the big screen with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Samuk.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, film will be directed by Kanishk Varma and jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Ashish Shah. Interestingly, the project also marks Akshay and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s reunion after almost 12 years.

International Technicians Join The Project

The reports also suggest, one of the biggest names attached to the film is stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, who has previously worked on projects like Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Venom, No Time to Die and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Talking about the film, Luke Tumber said the project is a mix of international stunt expertise, strong filmmaking and real action cinema. He also praised Akshay Kumar and called him “India’s action hero.”

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Special Focus On Alien Creature Effects

Apart from action, the film is also focusing heavily on practical creature effects for the alien character.

The alien monster in Samuk is being designed by Oscar-nominated effects artist Alec Gillis, known for his work in Alien: Romulus, Predator, Smile 2 and Tremors.

Alec revealed that he and director Kanishk Varma have together designed a unique and terrifying alien character for the film. He also mentioned that despite the rise of CGI and AI, audiences still enjoy practical monsters created by hand.

Praising Akshay Kumar further, Alec compared his physicality to Jason Statham and said he has the likable screen presence of Tom Cruise.

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Akshay Kumar Confirms The Film

Confirming the project, Akshay Kumar shared that the concept of Samuk immediately interested him.

The actor said that science-fiction alien horror is a completely fresh genre for him as well as for mainstream Hindi cinema, which is why he is excited to explore it.

Before beginning work on Samuk, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle.

Before You Go

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the genre of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Samuk?

Samuk is an upcoming science-fiction thriller that will explore the genre of alien horror, a new space for Bollywood.

Who are the key international technicians involved in Samuk?

Stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, known for his work on Mission: Impossible and Star Wars, and Oscar-nominated effects artist Alec Gillis are part of the film's technical team.

What is special about the alien creature in Samuk?

The film is focusing on practical creature effects for the alien character, designed by Alec Gillis to be unique and terrifying.

Why is Akshay Kumar excited about Samuk?

Akshay Kumar is excited because science-fiction alien horror is a fresh genre for him and mainstream Hindi cinema, offering a new exploration.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar Samuk
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