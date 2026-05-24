Akshay Kumar To Enter Alien Horror Genre With Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Samuk’: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar stars in 'Samuk,' a Hindi sci-fi alien horror thriller.

International stunt coordinator Luke Tumber joins the project.

Oscar-nominee Alec Gillis designs the alien creature effects.

Akshay Kumar expresses excitement for this fresh genre.

At a time when big-budget action entertainers are dominating the box office, Bollywood is now slowly stepping into a completely new space. Soon, audiences will get to witness the thrill and fear of alien horror on the big screen with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Samuk.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, film will be directed by Kanishk Varma and jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Ashish Shah. Interestingly, the project also marks Akshay and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s reunion after almost 12 years.

International Technicians Join The Project

The reports also suggest, one of the biggest names attached to the film is stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, who has previously worked on projects like Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Venom, No Time to Die and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Talking about the film, Luke Tumber said the project is a mix of international stunt expertise, strong filmmaking and real action cinema. He also praised Akshay Kumar and called him “India’s action hero.”

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Special Focus On Alien Creature Effects

Apart from action, the film is also focusing heavily on practical creature effects for the alien character.

The alien monster in Samuk is being designed by Oscar-nominated effects artist Alec Gillis, known for his work in Alien: Romulus, Predator, Smile 2 and Tremors.

Alec revealed that he and director Kanishk Varma have together designed a unique and terrifying alien character for the film. He also mentioned that despite the rise of CGI and AI, audiences still enjoy practical monsters created by hand.

Praising Akshay Kumar further, Alec compared his physicality to Jason Statham and said he has the likable screen presence of Tom Cruise.

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Akshay Kumar Confirms The Film

Confirming the project, Akshay Kumar shared that the concept of Samuk immediately interested him.

The actor said that science-fiction alien horror is a completely fresh genre for him as well as for mainstream Hindi cinema, which is why he is excited to explore it.

Before beginning work on Samuk, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle.