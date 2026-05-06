Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Registers 20% Jump On Third Tuesday, Holds Strong Against New Releases

Bhooth Bangla Registers 20% Jump On Third Tuesday, Holds Strong Against New Releases

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: The film has earned Rs 231.03 crore worldwide so far.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 May 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla crosses ₹200 crore, earning ₹231 crore worldwide.
  • Film shows slowdown but turns profitable on ₹120 crore budget.
  • Day 19 collection reached ₹2.25 crore with 20% occupancy.
  • Horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar, directed by Priyadarshan.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Expectations were high for Bhooth Bangla, headlined by Akshay Kumar and helmed by Priyadarshan. However, the film has slowed down at the box office after its initial run. While it managed to post double-digit earnings on a few days, it has largely struggled to maintain that momentum. Despite the slowdown, the film, made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, has already turned profitable.

Bhooth Bangla has entered the Rs 200 crore club and has collected Rs 231.03 crore worldwide so far. Of this, the India gross stands at Rs 173.88 crore, while overseas collections are at Rs 57.15 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19

On Day 19, the third Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore across 4,397 shows, with an occupancy rate of around 20 per cent. This marks a 28.6 per cent jump from the third Monday, according to data available on Sacnilk. 

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees 14% Jump On Day 48; Can It Earn Rs 280 Crore More To Beat Dangal?

Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore
Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore
Day 2: Rs 19 crore
Day 3: Rs 23 crore
Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore
Day 5: Rs 8 crore
Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore
Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore
Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore

Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore
Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore
Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore
Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore
Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore
Day 14: Rs 3.50 crore
Week 2 Total: Rs 43.75 crore

Day 15: Rs 4.50 crore
Day 16: Rs 4.35 crore
Day 17: Rs 5.50 crore
Day 18: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 2.25 crore

ALSO READ| ‘Mamata Cancelled Me In Bengal’: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To TMC’s Defeat; Claims He Was ‘Attacked, Assaulted’

Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla, which was released on April 17, is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Priyadarshan’s second Hindi-language horror-comedy film following Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007. 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the worldwide collection of Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 231.03 crore worldwide so far. This includes India gross earnings of Rs 173.88 crore and overseas collections of Rs 57.15 crore.

How did Bhooth Bangla perform on its 19th day?

On its 19th day, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore across 4,397 shows, with an occupancy rate of around 20 per cent.

What was the initial expectation for Bhooth Bangla at the box office?

Expectations were high for Bhooth Bangla due to its star cast and director. However, the film slowed down after its initial run.

Has Bhooth Bangla turned profitable despite its box office performance?

Yes, despite a slowdown, the film has already turned profitable. It was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore and has entered the Rs 200 crore club.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 May 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Bhooth Bangla Registers 20% Jump On Third Tuesday, Holds Strong Against New Releases
Bhooth Bangla Registers 20% Jump On Third Tuesday, Holds Strong Against New Releases
Movies
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees 14% Jump On Day 48; Can It Earn Rs 280 Crore More To Beat Dangal?
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees 14% Jump On Day 48; Can It Earn Rs 280 Crore More To Beat Dangal?
Movies
Vicky Kaushal To Play Fourth Idiot In '3 Idiots' Sequel: Reports
Vicky Kaushal To Play Fourth Idiot In '3 Idiots' Sequel: Reports
Movies
‘TN CM 2026’: Vijay’s Number Plate From 2024 Film The Greatest of All Time Goes Viral
‘TN CM 2026’: Vijay’s Number Plate From 2024 Film The Greatest of All Time Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Election: बर्तन मांजने वाली ने TMC को धूल चटाई! Kalita Majhi के घर पहुंचा ABPLIVE
West Bengal Election: अमित शाह-सुवेंदु की जोड़ी ने बिछाया हार का ऐसा जाल कि ममता हो गईं बेहाल !
POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
BIG STATEMENT: Locket Chatterjee claims BJP expected “one-sided victory” in Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget