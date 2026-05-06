Bhooth Bangla Registers 20% Jump On Third Tuesday, Holds Strong Against New Releases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla crosses ₹200 crore, earning ₹231 crore worldwide.

Film shows slowdown but turns profitable on ₹120 crore budget.

Day 19 collection reached ₹2.25 crore with 20% occupancy.

Horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar, directed by Priyadarshan.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Expectations were high for Bhooth Bangla, headlined by Akshay Kumar and helmed by Priyadarshan. However, the film has slowed down at the box office after its initial run. While it managed to post double-digit earnings on a few days, it has largely struggled to maintain that momentum. Despite the slowdown, the film, made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, has already turned profitable.

Bhooth Bangla has entered the Rs 200 crore club and has collected Rs 231.03 crore worldwide so far. Of this, the India gross stands at Rs 173.88 crore, while overseas collections are at Rs 57.15 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19

On Day 19, the third Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore across 4,397 shows, with an occupancy rate of around 20 per cent. This marks a 28.6 per cent jump from the third Monday, according to data available on Sacnilk.

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees 14% Jump On Day 48; Can It Earn Rs 280 Crore More To Beat Dangal?

Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore

Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore

Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 14: Rs 3.50 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 43.75 crore

Day 15: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 16: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 17: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 18: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 2.25 crore

ALSO READ| ‘Mamata Cancelled Me In Bengal’: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To TMC’s Defeat; Claims He Was ‘Attacked, Assaulted’

Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla, which was released on April 17, is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Priyadarshan’s second Hindi-language horror-comedy film following Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007.