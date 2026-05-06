Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 231.03 crore worldwide so far. This includes India gross earnings of Rs 173.88 crore and overseas collections of Rs 57.15 crore.
Bhooth Bangla Registers 20% Jump On Third Tuesday, Holds Strong Against New Releases
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: The film has earned Rs 231.03 crore worldwide so far.
- Bhooth Bangla crosses ₹200 crore, earning ₹231 crore worldwide.
- Film shows slowdown but turns profitable on ₹120 crore budget.
- Day 19 collection reached ₹2.25 crore with 20% occupancy.
- Horror-comedy stars Akshay Kumar, directed by Priyadarshan.
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Expectations were high for Bhooth Bangla, headlined by Akshay Kumar and helmed by Priyadarshan. However, the film has slowed down at the box office after its initial run. While it managed to post double-digit earnings on a few days, it has largely struggled to maintain that momentum. Despite the slowdown, the film, made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, has already turned profitable.
Bhooth Bangla has entered the Rs 200 crore club and has collected Rs 231.03 crore worldwide so far. Of this, the India gross stands at Rs 173.88 crore, while overseas collections are at Rs 57.15 crore.
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 19
On Day 19, the third Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore across 4,397 shows, with an occupancy rate of around 20 per cent. This marks a 28.6 per cent jump from the third Monday, according to data available on Sacnilk.
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Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore
Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore
Day 2: Rs 19 crore
Day 3: Rs 23 crore
Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore
Day 5: Rs 8 crore
Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore
Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore
Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore
Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore
Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore
Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore
Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore
Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore
Day 14: Rs 3.50 crore
Week 2 Total: Rs 43.75 crore
Day 15: Rs 4.50 crore
Day 16: Rs 4.35 crore
Day 17: Rs 5.50 crore
Day 18: Rs 1.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 2.25 crore
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Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla, which was released on April 17, is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. This is Priyadarshan’s second Hindi-language horror-comedy film following Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the worldwide collection of Bhooth Bangla?
How did Bhooth Bangla perform on its 19th day?
On its 19th day, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore across 4,397 shows, with an occupancy rate of around 20 per cent.
What was the initial expectation for Bhooth Bangla at the box office?
Expectations were high for Bhooth Bangla due to its star cast and director. However, the film slowed down after its initial run.
Has Bhooth Bangla turned profitable despite its box office performance?
Yes, despite a slowdown, the film has already turned profitable. It was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore and has entered the Rs 200 crore club.