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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAjay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ Trailer Gets U/A 16+ Certificate; Fans Await Goa Launch

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ Trailer Gets U/A 16+ Certificate; Fans Await Goa Launch

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, will release in theatres on October 2. The film's trailer will likley launch in Goa on September 8 or 9.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer gets U/A 16+ certification.
  • Trailer's grand launch event anticipated in Goa soon.
  • Ajay Devgn returns, Salgaonkar family's saga concludes October 2.

Ajay Devgn’s blockbuster Drishyam franchise is returning with its third instalment, Drishyam: The Conclusion, and anticipation is building among fans. The makers announced the title on August 24 with a poster featuring a close-up of Ajay and the tagline, “MERA SACH, MERA SAHI, SIRF MERI, FAMILY HAI.” Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, “Har insaan ka nazariya alag hota hai… mere liye meri family hi sab kuch hai.”

The film has now cleared an important milestone ahead of its theatrical release, with its trailer receiving approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Drishyam: The Conclusion Trailer Gets U/A 16+ Certificate

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer has been cleared by the CBFC. The 2-minute-52-second promo received a U/A 16+ certificate on September 1.

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When And Where Will The Trailer Release?

The theatrical trailer is expected to be unveiled at a grand event in Goa on September 8 or 9, with the film’s star cast likely to be in attendance. Notably, Drishyam 2’s trailer was also launched in Goa in 2022.

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Drishyam: The Conclusion Cast

Ajay Devgn will reprise his popular role as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor returning to the franchise. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast as Rajveer Singh, while Prakash Raj will play Indrajit Shetty. Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrinal Jadhav are also set to return.

What Is Drishyam: The Conclusion About?

The Drishyam franchise follows Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as they attempt to protect themselves after a shocking disappearance leaves them under police scrutiny. In Drishyam 2, the Salgaonkars had tried to rebuild their lives years after the incident, only to find themselves facing circumstances that threatened to expose the secrets they had worked so hard to bury.

The third instalment is expected to continue the story and bring the Salgaonkar family’s gripping saga to its conclusion.

Drishyam is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and has also been remade in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Presented by Star Studio18, Drishyam: The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn Drishyam Drishyam The Conclusion Drishyam: The Conclusion
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