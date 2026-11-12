AICWA Writes To I&B Minister Over ‘Pyre’ Screen Reduction, Demands FIRs Against Theatre Owners

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AICWA approached I&B Minister regarding 'Pyre' screen reduction.

Filmmaker alleged 'Pyre' lost screens after 'Ramayana's release.

Association demands inquiry, fair screen allocation, and show restoration.

AICWA emphasized small films need fair opportunity to audiences.

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has approached Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s allegations that his film Pyre lost most of its theatrical screens after the release of Ramayana. In a letter, the association has called for an inquiry into the reduction, restoration of as many shows as possible, and a fair screen-allocation policy for Indian cinema. Kapri had claimed that Pyre’s screen count fell from around 400 to fewer than 100 despite a positive audience response. The association says independent films need a fair opportunity to reach audiences alongside big-budget releases in cinemas.

AICWA Writes To Ashwini Vaishnaw Over Pyre

The letter, written by AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, highlights the challenges faced by independent filmmakers in securing theatrical releases. According to the association, Pyre was made on a budget of approximately Rs 2.5 crore and initially secured around 80 screens. Following positive word of mouth, its screen count reportedly increased to nearly 400.

However, Gupta cited Kapri's allegations that the film was subsequently left with fewer than 100 screens after the release of Ramayana.

"Small Films, Big Dreams: Give Them Screens, Give Them a Chance!" Vinod Kapri's Pyre, made on just ₹2.5 crore, grew from 80 to about 400 screens on audience love alone. Then, as Mr. Kapri alleges, its shows were cut by nearly 75% to make room for a big-budget release. We do not oppose big films. Big films give Indian cinema its scale, but small films give it its future. Every big name once started small. AICWA President Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Hon'ble Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, demanding: ✅ A Fair Screen Allocation Policy for Indian Cinema ✅ An impartial inquiry into the cutting of Pyre's shows ✅ Maximum screens and shows for Pyre ✅ FIR against those found guilty This system must end, or small dreams will end with it. | #Pyre | #VinodKapri | #SmallFilms |#FairScreenAllocation | #IndianCinema |#AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | | @AshwiniVaishnaw | @MIB_India | @vinodkapri | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 11, 2026

In the letter, the AICWA president clarified that the association was not against the big-budget film or its success. He wrote, “I do not oppose Ramayana: Rise of Legend. It is a large-budget film that has given work to hundreds of workers, technicians, junior artists, and artists across every department. It should succeed, so that producers profit and workers are paid on time. But a big film's success should not come at the cost of a small film that audiences are already embracing.”

Drawing attention to the success of smaller productions such as HanuMan, Gupta argued that independent films also deserve a reasonable opportunity to reach cinema audiences.

He further stated, “Small-budget films are the backbone of Indian cinema. They are the largest number of films made each year, and they give new and genuine talent its first opportunity. Their producers raise money with great difficulty and wait years to reach theatres, where they get very few screens. Most small films do not succeed, and when even a film that is working is removed, small producers will stop making films, new artists will lose their chance, and lakhs of workers will lose employment.”

AICWA Demands Inquiry, FIRs And Fair Screen Allocation

Apart from seeking an investigation into Pyre's reduced screen count, the association has put forward several demands before the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

These include a Fair Screen Allocation Policy for Indian Cinema, a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism for independent and small-budget films, and an impartial inquiry into the alleged reduction of Pyre's screens from around 400 to fewer than 100 despite its reported audience response.

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Reveals Sidharth Malhotra's Hot-And-Cold Behaviour Led To Their Breakup During 'Shershaah' Shoot

The association has also called for FIRs against theatre owners and distributors found guilty of wrongdoing following the investigation. Another key demand is the restoration of the maximum possible number of screens and shows for Pyre while the inquiry is underway, allowing interested audiences to watch the film in theatres.

What Is The Pyre Controversy?

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri, Pyre is a low-budget film that follows an elderly couple living in a Himalayan village. The story explores their loneliness and their continued wait for their children as the village gradually becomes quieter. Made on a reported budget of Rs 2.5 crore, the film features newcomers and received positive reviews.

Earlier, Kapri had shared a video message on X, alleging that exhibitors and distributors were being instructed to screen only one film in theatres.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi’s Autobiography ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’ To Be Adapted Into A Telugu Film

He said, “We are in touch with theatre owners and distributors. They have been told that no other film will be running in theatres except one film. I do not understand why you have to run your film by stopping other films? Is this a win of good over evil? Is there any honor in doing this? The honor with which we tell a story. This is a small film, with non-actors, and people are crying after seeing it. What honor, truth, and goodness do you boast when this is the way theatres are ordered? I urge theatre owners and distributors to not do this with Pyre. If you have spent a lot of money, then we have spent our soul in making a film. We deserve a fair chance,”

Although Kapri did not name the film in his video, his remarks came shortly after the release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The filmmaker's post reignited the discussion around screen allocation and the difficulties smaller productions face when competing with large-scale theatrical releases.