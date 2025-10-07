Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ahead Of 'Thamma', Ayushmann Khurrana Revisits Memories Of Childhood Hit 'Vikram Betaal'

Ahead Of ‘Thamma’, Ayushmann Khurrana Revisits Memories Of Childhood Hit ‘Vikram Betaal’

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming horror-comedy "Thamma," co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, features him as a powerful Betaal.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 07:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated horror comedy, "Thamma", co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. As the film deals with the mysterious subject of vampires, it might bring back fond memories for some from their childhood filled with Indian folklore, or at least so was the case for the 'Doctor G' actor.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Ayushmann was asked if he had watched Vikram Betaal. The 'Dream Girl' actor shared that he did watch it as a kid. He added that his character in his next, "Thamma," means the Betaal with superpowers.

Ayushmann told IANS, "Of course, I have watched Vikram Betaal as a child, and it's a part of Indian folklore. I am playing a Betaal in Thamma, and Thamma means the most powerful Betaal with a lot of superpowers. It is like a superhero film for me because, just like how a common man will react after suddenly getting superpowers. - He is unable to handle it. That's the fun part of it."

"Thamma" stars Ayushmann as Alok, along with Rashmika as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, along with others.

“The fact that ‘Thamma’ is the first love story of the horror comedy universe is all the more exciting,” Ayushmann told Variety.com.

Sharing further details about his next, the 'Andhadhun' actor added, “The promise of it being a ‘bloody’ love story is also a supremely unique and compelling pitch for today’s audience who want clutter-breaking theatrical experiences. ‘Thamma’ is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India. I’m really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge big screen experience with Dinesh and his entire team of fellow visionaries like Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar, and the writing genius Niren Bhatt.”

"Thamma" is expected to get a theatrical release on October 21, during Diwali.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 07:55 PM (IST)
Ayushmann Khurrana Thamma
