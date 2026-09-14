After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Success, Vishal Chaturvedi To Bring Tulsidas’ Life To Screen With ‘Rambola’

"Hanuman Ansh" director Vishal Chaturvedi is collaborating with Mahaveer Jain Films on their next film "Rambola", based on the life of revered poet and saint, Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas.

The film chronicles the extraordinary journey of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas, one of India’s most revered poets and spiritual figures, whose words and devotion have left an everlasting impact on Bharatiya culture and literature, according to a press release.

BIGGG NEWS... 'HANUMAN ANSH' DIRECTOR VISHAL CHATURVEDI & MAHAVEER JAIN FILMS ANNOUNCE 'RAMBOLA' – THE IMMORTAL STORY OF GOSWAMI TULSIDAS... #MahaveerJainFilms and writer-director #VishalChaturvedi, who delivered the Blockbuster #HanumanAnsh, join hands to bring the extraordinary… pic.twitter.com/mwHLEhlTb4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2026

It will be directed by Chaturvedi and is produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh. The film is presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

Chaturvedi's feature debut "Hanuman Ansh", which revolves around the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, released on August 7 and has earned over Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office.

Mahaveer Jain Films has a formidable line up of films, which includes Mrigdeep Singh Lamba’s "Naagzilla", featuring Kartik Aaryan, Sooraj Barjatya’s "Yeh Prem Mol Liya" , led by Ayushmann Khurranan and Sharvari and "White", featuring Vikrant Massey, among others.

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