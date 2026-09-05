After ‘Drishyam 3’, Mohanlal Announces ‘Operation Ganga’ - See POSTER

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohanlal announced his new film, 'Operation Ganga'.

Film is based on India's Ukraine evacuation mission.

Vishnu Mohan directs; Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain star.

Real mission evacuated 22,500 Indians from Ukraine.

Mohanlal, who is riding high on the success of Drishyam 3, has announced his next film, Operation Ganga. The film is reportedly based on India’s evacuation mission to bring back stranded Indians, including thousands of students, from Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mohanlal Announces ‘Operation Ganga’

Mohanlal announced his next venture on X (formerly Twitter) a few minutes ago, along with the first poster of the film. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, Operation Ganga also stars Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain.

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The film is directed by National Award winning director Vishnu Mohan.

Earlier, Mohanlal had teased the project with the working title L367 and asked fans to stay tuned for an announcement at 11:11 am on Saturday, September 5. He has now officially unveiled the film as Operation Ganga.

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About Operation Ganga

Operation Ganga was an evacuation mission undertaken by the Government of India to rescue and repatriate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), approximately 22,500 Indians were evacuated between February 1 and March 11, 2022, through 90 evacuation flights, including 14 flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Under Operation Ganga, six private airlines - AirAsia, Air India, Air India Express, Go First, IndiGo, and SpiceJet - operated chartered flights to facilitate the evacuation. The entire cost of airfare was borne by the Government of India, ensuring that stranded Indian citizens could return home without having to bear the cost of their evacuation.