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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAfter ‘Drishyam 3’, Mohanlal Announces ‘Operation Ganga’ - See POSTER

After ‘Drishyam 3’, Mohanlal Announces ‘Operation Ganga’ - See POSTER

Mohanlal has unveiled the title of his upcoming film, Operation Ganga. The film’s release date has not been announced yet.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mohanlal announced his new film, 'Operation Ganga'.
  • Film is based on India's Ukraine evacuation mission.
  • Vishnu Mohan directs; Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain star.
  • Real mission evacuated 22,500 Indians from Ukraine.

Mohanlal, who is riding high on the success of Drishyam 3, has announced his next film, Operation Ganga. The film is reportedly based on India’s evacuation mission to bring back stranded Indians, including thousands of students, from Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mohanlal Announces ‘Operation Ganga’

Mohanlal announced his next venture on X (formerly Twitter) a few minutes ago, along with the first poster of the film. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, Operation Ganga also stars Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain.

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The film is directed by National Award winning director Vishnu Mohan. 

Earlier, Mohanlal had teased the project with the working title L367 and asked fans to stay tuned for an announcement at 11:11 am on Saturday, September 5. He has now officially unveiled the film as Operation Ganga.

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About Operation Ganga

Operation Ganga was an evacuation mission undertaken by the Government of India to rescue and repatriate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), approximately 22,500 Indians were evacuated between February 1 and March 11, 2022, through 90 evacuation flights, including 14 flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Under Operation Ganga, six private airlines - AirAsia, Air India, Air India Express, Go First, IndiGo, and SpiceJet - operated chartered flights to facilitate the evacuation. The entire cost of airfare was borne by the Government of India, ensuring that stranded Indian citizens could return home without having to bear the cost of their evacuation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Mohanlal's announced new film?

Mohanlal has announced his new film titled 'Operation Ganga'. It is reportedly based on India's evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Who is directing Mohanlal's film 'Operation Ganga'?

The film 'Operation Ganga' is directed by National Award-winning director Vishnu Mohan. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under Sree Gokulam Movies.

What was the real Operation Ganga, on which the film is based?

Operation Ganga was an evacuation mission by the Indian government to rescue its citizens from Ukraine during the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict. Approximately 22,500 Indians were evacuated.

Which actors are cast in 'Operation Ganga' alongside Mohanlal?

Besides Mohanlal, the film stars Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban, and Adil Hussain. The full cast was revealed with the film's first poster.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohanlal Operation Ganga Drishyam 3
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