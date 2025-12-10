Aditya Dhar Slips Old Viral Meme Into Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAditya Dhar Slips Old Viral Meme Into Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

A hidden Washma Butt reference in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has gone viral, with fans celebrating the sly nod to an old internet meme, sparking laughter and countless reactions online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aditya Dhar’s latest release Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, is packed with serious themes surrounding underground networks, political hostilities, and life in Lyari, Pakistan. But amidst the gritty narrative, viewers spotted a cheeky detail that has now become the film’s biggest talking point online—a blink-and-you-miss-it nod to the wildly viral Washma Butt meme.

Dhurandhar's Washma Butt meme

For those unfamiliar, the meme surfaced years ago when a social media account named ‘Washma Butt’ began circulating across platforms. Its phonetic similarity to “wash my butt” prompted countless memes, with users responding with the hilarious line, “Wash it yourself.” The identity became so widespread that several versions appeared from cities like Islamabad and Lahore, prompting a discussion thread on 9gag in 2019 where someone clarified, “Butt is a real family name in Pakistan. But Washma is not a real name.”

 
 
 
 
 
So how did this digital relic find its way into Dhurandhar?

In a key moment early in the film, Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari arrives in Lyari and visits a biryani and tea shop run by Mohammad Aalam, played by Gaurav Gera. As the camera captures the storefront, its nameplate reads—‘Washma Butt.’ Although the scene itself carries emotional weight, eagle-eyed viewers immediately paused and zoomed in, triggering a wave of collective laughter.

Soon, social media was abuzz with fan reactions. One Instagram user shared the meme alongside the film still, writing, “Only legends know (sobbing emoji).” Another posted, “In Dhurandhar there is a scene where Ranveer singh goes to a tea shop with his juice shop employer. The name of the year shop is ‘Washma Butt’. Aditya Dhar i see what u did here.” A viewer on X confessed, “A very funny and subtle aspect in #Dhurandar is name of a shop that reads WASHMA BUTT. This had me in splits.” Another concluded that, “it was obviously done on purpose and most likely taken from this old meme.”

Despite the comic detour, Dhurandhar remains deeply rooted in its intense premise. Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the film brings together a powerful ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Produced under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the narrative reportedly takes cues from real clandestine missions, making its meme cameo an unexpectedly lighthearted surprise.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
