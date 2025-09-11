Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, best known for directing Salman Khan’s blockbuster Dabangg (2010), has once again reflected on his troubled association with the film. In a candid conversation with Screen, the director alleged that the Khan family sidelined him from the project after realising its potential, leaving him without due credit.

On being excluded from Dabangg marketing

Calling Dabangg “a landmark film in their career,” Abhinav claimed that the Khan family wanted to claim ownership of its success. He recalled being cut off “during the marketing of the film” despite having put the project together.

He explained, “What happened to me after Dabangg, exactly the opposite happened to me after Besharam. I was pushed out of Dabangg, the credit wasn’t shared. I think it was a deliberate attempt by the Khan family to set up Arbaaz. Once I put the film together, they realised that they have a winning product on their hands. Then, everyone wanted the credit and I was pushed out during the marketing of the film.”

The sequel, Dabangg 2 (2012), was eventually directed by Arbaaz Khan. Abhinav said he had no qualms about stepping away from the second installment but maintained that the treatment he received was unfair. “Differences happened when they came after me, they harassed me, that’s why I stepped away. They wanted a slave kind of a director and wanted me to do what I was told to do,” he said.

According to him, the family intended to exploit his creativity without giving him recognition. “They would leverage my creativity, steal credit and make money. I noticed that in part one only, so I know the same thing will happen with the sequel – no respect, no fame, no money, no credit,” Abhinav added.

Abhinav Kashyap on Besharam and Ranbir Kapoor

Kashyap also revisited his 2013 directorial Besharam, which starred Ranbir Kapoor alongside his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film failed to connect with audiences and critics, leaving the director to shoulder the blame.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, “Besharam didn’t work, so the entire blame was put on me. Dabangg worked so they took all the credit. Dono film mein, jhaapadd mujhe hi pada (I got slapped in both the films). I found a willing partner in Ranbir and Kapoor family. It didn’t work for whatever reasons. I was fighting with all the blame by Kapoors, and everyone ditched. Ranbir said he regrets doing Besharam. I see, I have fun and laughter about all these things now.”