HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Aavan Jaavan’ Out Now: Kiara Advani Stuns In Golden Bikini As Hrithik Roshan Romances Her In War 2 Song

‘Aavan Jaavan’ Out Now: Kiara Advani Stuns In Golden Bikini As Hrithik Roshan Romances Her In War 2 Song

"Aavan Jaavan," the first track from War 2, showcases the sizzling romance between Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 01:40 PM (IST)

The makers of War 2 have dropped their much-awaited first track, “Aavan Jaavan,” on Thursday, and it’s already creating waves. The song highlights the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, capturing their on-screen romance in breathtakingly beautiful locales.

Hrithik & Kiara’s Romance Sets Screens Ablaze

In the nearly four-minute-long video, Hrithik and Kiara’s characters are seen madly in love, with dreamy sequences, heartfelt moments, and dance steps that are bound to win over fans. Kiara stuns in a jaw-dropping golden bikini, adding a glamorous touch to the song, while Hrithik exudes his signature charm.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The Magical Trio Behind ‘Kesariya’ Reunites

Bringing back the team that created the chartbuster Kesariya from Brahmastra, composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh join forces once again for Aavan Jaavan. Their collaboration promises another romantic anthem for fans to cherish.

Instant Hit with Fans

Within just 30 minutes of release, the song racked up over 1 lakh views on YouTube. The official description read: “#AavanJaavan #War2 #yrfnewreleases Feel the love, feel the music... Groove to the beats of #AavanJaavan ‘cos it’s our favourite Kiara Advani's birthday today! Song out now. #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!”

Hrithik also took to Instagram, sharing a glimpse of the track with the caption: “Once upon a time, Kabir had hope, joy and love. #AaavanJaavan song out now link in bio #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!”

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 has already made headlines as the first Indian film to release at Dolby Cinema in India. The highly anticipated sequel will premiere in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil across Dolby Cinema sites in North America, the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and other international markets.

Marking the Bollywood debut of RRR star Jr NTR, War 2 hits theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.

 

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan War 2 Kiara Advani Jr NTR
Read more
