Aamir Khan Reveals Sitaare Zameen Par YouTube Earnings: '20 Times The Normal Business'

Aamir Khan has once again surprised the industry with an unconventional move. Instead of taking his 2024 blockbuster Sitaare Zameen Par to a major streaming platform, the actor released it on YouTube last month on a pay-per-view model, charging ₹100 per viewing just six weeks after its theatrical debut.

The decision drew mixed reactions from trade circles and cinephiles alike. But for Aamir, the choice wasn’t about chasing immediate profits—it was about fixing what he calls a broken exhibition system.

Aamir Khan was scared of releasing Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube

Speaking on the Game Changers podcast, Aamir admitted, “I was scared for sure (of releasing it on YouTube),” but explained his reasoning. “I don’t want to blame anyone because their money was stuck. Not everyone can afford to wait this long,” he said, pointing out how the pandemic pushed many filmmakers to sell directly to OTT platforms.

The actor argued that films with strong word-of-mouth, such as Sitaare Zameen Par and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, often miss their full theatrical potential because audiences expect a streaming release within eight weeks. “In the short run, you can get away with this. But in the long run, this is going to bother you,” he warned.

Why theatres matter to Aamir Khan

For Aamir, preserving the theatrical experience remains key. “The film should at least get a fair chance in the theatre. If the film is bad, it won’t work anyway. But if it’s a good one, it should work in theatres,” he said.

The actor also highlighted India’s limited theatre count compared to other countries. “China has 1 lakh theatres, the US has 35,000. India has barely 9,000, half of which are in South India. We say we want to compete with China and become the world leader. But how would you do that if you don’t have enough theatres for your population?”

Aamir revealed he has been pushing for more theatres to open, particularly in districts without cinema halls, and has even urged the government to simplify the licensing process.

A vision dating back to 3 Idiots

Interestingly, Aamir said the idea of pay-per-view isn’t new to him. “I remember I’d thought of releasing my films on pay-per-view back in 2011 after 3 Idiots,” he shared, recalling his talks with Dish TV and Tata Sky. However, the lack of a smooth payment system at the time made it unfeasible.

With UPI and YouTube’s reach—“50-60 crore people every day” compared to OTT’s “3-4 crore”—he believes the time is finally right.

Walking away from ₹125 crore

Aamir even disclosed that he had an OTT deal worth ₹125 crore on the table, which would have covered his costs and guaranteed profits. But he chose to walk away. “Had I gone for that, I’d have not only covered my costs but also earned a profit even before the theatrical release. Then the theatrical and overseas businesses are only surplus,” he said.

Instead, he even bought back the film from his producing partner who wasn’t convinced about the YouTube experiment. “If I’m taking a risk, then it should be my alone. Why should I cost someone else because of my belief?” Aamir reasoned.

"I have nothing against OTT"

Clarifying that he isn’t anti-streaming, Aamir said, “I have nothing against OTT. I watch on OTT myself. My issue is only with the window between theatrical and streaming releases.” He stressed that his attempt is to create an additional avenue—pay-per-view—so that films get fairer exploitation across platforms.

Although YouTube doesn’t disclose viewership numbers for pay-per-view titles, Aamir revealed that Sitaare Zameen Par has already done “20 times the normal business”. “It’s still at a nascent stage, but the potential is huge,” he concluded.