Yes, Aamir Khan has confirmed that a sequel to '3 Idiots' is officially in development. Director Rajkumar Hirani is actively working on the project.
Aamir Khan Confirms '3 Idiots' Sequel; Picks Up Lives Of Rancho, Farhan And Raju 10 Yrs Later
Aamir Khan has confirmed that a sequel to 3 Idiots is in development. The actor says the film will carry the same humour and continue the story 10 years later.
- Khan heard script narration, finding it humorous and compelling.
- Actor eager to reprise his role as Phunsukh Wangdu.
- Other projects, including Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, are currently paused.
Years after the much-loved blockbuster, 3 Idiots became a cultural phenomenon, Aamir Khan has now confirmed that a sequel is officially in development.
Even more exciting, the new chapter is expected to bring back the same wit, warmth and unforgettable characters that made the original a modern classic.
ALSO READ: Don 3 Controversy Continues As Farhan Akhtar’s Production House Denies Settlement With Ranveer Singh: Report
Aamir Khan Shares Big Update On 3 Idiots Sequel
After months of speculation, Aamir finally addressed the sequel rumours during a recent conversation with Amar Ujala.
The actor revealed that director Rajkumar Hirani is actively working on the project and that he has already heard the narration.
He said, "At this time, he is working on ‘3 Idiots 2’. I have heard that narration. It has turned out well. There is still more work to be done on the script, but the story is very good. It has the same humour and an unusual story. It is the same ‘3 Idiots’ story, but set 10 years later."
ALSO READ: ABP Exclusive | Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar Team Up For 8th Film After Bhooth Bangla; Promise ‘Something Entirely Comic’
Aamir Khan Hints At Return As Phunsukh Wangdu
Aamir also made it clear that he is eager to step back into the role of Phunsukh Wangdu, one of the most iconic characters in contemporary Hindi cinema.
He shared, "This is one of the films I will be working on soon… I think it's a beautiful story and Abhijat and Raju have written it very well. So I am also waiting to do that."
Other Projects In Aamir Khan’s Line-Up
Alongside the excitement around 3 Idiots 2, Aamir Khan also spoke about another much-discussed collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The two were expected to reunite for a biopic based on cinema pioneer Dadasaheb Phalke, but that film has currently been paused because the script is still being worked on.
Meanwhile, industry buzz suggests Aamir may headline a biographical drama inspired by BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. Reports further claim Shraddha Kapoor is being considered for a key role, while Rahul Mody is said to be attached as director. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.
For now, the actor’s focus remains on promoting his son Junaid Khan’s forthcoming film Ek Din. The movie also stars Sai Pallavi and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 1.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Is a sequel to '3 Idiots' officially in development?
What can we expect from the '3 Idiots' sequel?
The sequel is expected to bring back the same wit, warmth, and unforgettable characters. The story is set 10 years later and retains the original's humor and unique narrative.
Will Aamir Khan reprise his role in the sequel?
Aamir Khan has expressed his eagerness to return as Phunsukh Wangdu. He believes the story is beautiful and well-written.
Are there any other projects Aamir Khan is working on?
A biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke with Rajkumar Hirani is paused. There are also rumors of a biographical drama about Ashneer Grover, but no official confirmation.