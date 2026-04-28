Aamir Khan Confirms '3 Idiots' Sequel; Picks Up Lives Of Rancho, Farhan And Raju 10 Yrs Later

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan heard script narration, finding it humorous and compelling.

Actor eager to reprise his role as Phunsukh Wangdu.

Other projects, including Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, are currently paused.

Years after the much-loved blockbuster, 3 Idiots became a cultural phenomenon, Aamir Khan has now confirmed that a sequel is officially in development.

Even more exciting, the new chapter is expected to bring back the same wit, warmth and unforgettable characters that made the original a modern classic.

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Aamir Khan Shares Big Update On 3 Idiots Sequel

After months of speculation, Aamir finally addressed the sequel rumours during a recent conversation with Amar Ujala.

The actor revealed that director Rajkumar Hirani is actively working on the project and that he has already heard the narration.

He said, "At this time, he is working on ‘3 Idiots 2’. I have heard that narration. It has turned out well. There is still more work to be done on the script, but the story is very good. It has the same humour and an unusual story. It is the same ‘3 Idiots’ story, but set 10 years later."

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Aamir Khan Hints At Return As Phunsukh Wangdu

Aamir also made it clear that he is eager to step back into the role of Phunsukh Wangdu, one of the most iconic characters in contemporary Hindi cinema.

He shared, "This is one of the films I will be working on soon… I think it's a beautiful story and Abhijat and Raju have written it very well. So I am also waiting to do that."

Other Projects In Aamir Khan’s Line-Up

Alongside the excitement around 3 Idiots 2, Aamir Khan also spoke about another much-discussed collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The two were expected to reunite for a biopic based on cinema pioneer Dadasaheb Phalke, but that film has currently been paused because the script is still being worked on.

Meanwhile, industry buzz suggests Aamir may headline a biographical drama inspired by BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. Reports further claim Shraddha Kapoor is being considered for a key role, while Rahul Mody is said to be attached as director. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

For now, the actor’s focus remains on promoting his son Junaid Khan’s forthcoming film Ek Din. The movie also stars Sai Pallavi and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 1.