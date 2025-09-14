Aamir Khan Clears Air On Rumours Of Regretting Role In Rajinikanth’s Coolie: 'Fake Interview'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesAamir Khan Clears Air On Rumours Of Regretting Role In Rajinikanth’s Coolie: 'Fake Interview'

A lot of speculations were doing rounds that Aamir Khan had criticised Rajinikanth’s latest release "Coolie", which Mr Perfectionist is also a part of.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 10:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: A lot of speculations were doing rounds that Aamir Khan had criticised Rajinikanth’s latest release "Coolie", which Mr Perfectionist is also a part of.

On Saturday, Aamir’s team rubbished any such reports, saying that the actor has the highest regard for Thalaiva.

In a statement, Aamir's spokesperson said: “Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film 'Coolie'. Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of 'Coolie'. The film has done over Rs 500 crore at the box office which speaks for itself."

A newspaper clipping surfaced on social media in which Aamir allegedly said that he regrets signing "Coolie" and doesn't know what his character was ‘meant to do’ in the film.

Now, Aamir Khan Productions has cleared the air further in an Instagram post that read: "On behalf of Mr Aamir Khan, team AKP would like to categorically state that Mr. Khan has given no interview regarding the film Coolie. There seems to be a fake interview doing the rounds of social media, where Mr. Khan is supposed to have criticised the film Coolie. This is fake interview."

The post added that Aamir has great respect and regard for all the work that he does, and does not speak lightly about his work.

They further revealed that Mr Perfectionist has not even watched "Coolie" till now.

"Mr. Lokesh was very keen to be present when Mr. Khan would watch the film, and as a result, for one reason or the other, it's not happened as yet," they added.

"Coolie's remarkable success speaks volumes about the vision and hard work of everyone involved. Please be aware that this interview and any such news is false," the post concluded.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

