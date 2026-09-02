Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel In The Works; Rajkumar Hirani Says Casting Will Remain The Same

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajkumar Hirani confirmed '3 Idiots' sequel is in development.

Original cast will return once the story is finalized.

Hirani emphasizes proceeding only when the story feels right.

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Omi Vaidya’s much-loved film 3 Idiots is set to get a sequel. Director Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that the team is currently working on the story and revealed that the original cast will return for the follow-up.

‘3 Idiots’ Sequel In The Works

In an interview with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that the team is currently working on the story and will only move forward once the writing comes together properly. “We are working on it... Once it reaches the right stage, we will talk about it. The casting will be the same,” Rajkumar Hirani told ANI.

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The filmmaker also explained that he never originally set out to make Lage Raho Munna Bhai as a sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Instead, the idea emerged naturally while developing the story.

“Even when I made the sequel to ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ - ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ - I had not originally intended to make one. If you recall, at that time, sequels had not really worked before that... I made it because the story fit the characters of the film. I never set out to write it specifically as a sequel. We were just writing the story when it struck me that it fit these characters perfectly. It was not about the sequel itself, but about the story,” he said.

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Hirani further stressed that the same approach applies to 3 Idiots. The filmmaker said the team will only proceed with the sequel if the writing comes together properly.

“We will only proceed if the writing comes together properly,” he added.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the sequel to the film '3 Idiots', Director Rajkumar Hirani says, "We are working on it... Once it reaches the right stage, we will talk about it. The casting will be the same. Even when I made the sequel to 'Munna Bhai MBBS'—'Lage Raho Munna… pic.twitter.com/F2afsaeJ0z — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

About ‘3 Idiots’

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots is a coming-of-age comedy-drama loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. Directed and edited by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was co-written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 55 crore, the film went on to become a major box-office success, grossing Rs 400.61 crore worldwide.