India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesAamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel In The Works; Rajkumar Hirani Says Casting Will Remain The Same

Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel In The Works; Rajkumar Hirani Says Casting Will Remain The Same

Rajkumar Hirani revealed that the team is currently working on the story and will only move forward once the writing comes together properly.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajkumar Hirani confirmed '3 Idiots' sequel is in development.
  • Original cast will return once the story is finalized.
  • Hirani emphasizes proceeding only when the story feels right.

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Omi Vaidya’s much-loved film 3 Idiots is set to get a sequel. Director Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that the team is currently working on the story and revealed that the original cast will return for the follow-up.

‘3 Idiots’ Sequel In The Works

In an interview with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani revealed that the team is currently working on the story and will only move forward once the writing comes together properly. “We are working on it... Once it reaches the right stage, we will talk about it. The casting will be the same,” Rajkumar Hirani told ANI.

ALSO READ| ABP Exclusive | Rohit Chandel Remains In Custody Two Months After Arrest Over Multiple Errors In POCSO Case Records

The filmmaker also explained that he never originally set out to make Lage Raho Munna Bhai as a sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Instead, the idea emerged naturally while developing the story.

“Even when I made the sequel to ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ - ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ - I had not originally intended to make one. If you recall, at that time, sequels had not really worked before that... I made it because the story fit the characters of the film. I never set out to write it specifically as a sequel. We were just writing the story when it struck me that it fit these characters perfectly. It was not about the sequel itself, but about the story,” he said.

ALSO READ| Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remark, Says She Never Called Rani Padmavati 'Kayar'

Hirani further stressed that the same approach applies to 3 Idiots. The filmmaker said the team will only proceed with the sequel if the writing comes together properly.

“We will only proceed if the writing comes together properly,” he added.

About ‘3 Idiots’

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots is a coming-of-age comedy-drama loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. Directed and edited by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was co-written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 55 crore, the film went on to become a major box-office success, grossing Rs 400.61 crore worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a sequel to 3 Idiots being made?

Yes, director Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that a sequel to the film

Will the original cast return for the 3 Idiots sequel?

Yes, director Rajkumar Hirani has stated that the original cast members, including Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, will return for the follow-up film.

What is the current status of the 3 Idiots sequel?

The team is currently working on the story for the sequel. Director Rajkumar Hirani mentioned they will only proceed once the writing is properly developed.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 02 Sep 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Rajkumar Hirani 3 Idiots
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel In The Works; Rajkumar Hirani Says Casting Will Remain The Same
Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel In The Works; Rajkumar Hirani Says Casting Will Remain The Same
Movies
Tuesday Box Office Collection: 'Toxic' Earns Rs 8.20 Cr, 'Hanuman Ansh' Mints Rs 8 Cr; 'Awarapan 2' Slows Down
Tuesday Box Office Collection: 'Toxic' Earns Rs 8.20 Cr, 'Hanuman Ansh' Mints Rs 8 Cr; 'Awarapan 2' Slows Down
Movies
Hunkkaar: The Roar Teaser OUT: Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh Lead High-Stakes Drama
Hunkkaar: The Roar Teaser OUT: Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh Lead High-Stakes Drama
Movies
Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa Locks November Release; Actor Unveils Fierce New Look
Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa Locks November Release; Actor Unveils Fierce New Look
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Murder: Young Man Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Nawada
Ganga Expressway: Massive Cave-In Reported in Unnao After Heavy Rain
Nepal Flood Disaster: Death Toll Reaches 1,050 on Eighth Day
Bihar Flood: Ganga Erosion Sweeps Old Chaiti Durga Temple Into River
Ram Mandir CEO: First CEO Could Be Announced at Trust Meeting Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget