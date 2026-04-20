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HomeEntertainmentMovies9-Year-Old Blockbuster Takes Over OTT With 5 Million Views - Here’s Where To Watch

9-Year-Old Blockbuster Takes Over OTT With 5 Million Views - Here’s Where To Watch

A 2017 film has been trending on Netflix years after its release as audiences revisit its fun storyline and entertaining performances.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle resurfaces on Netflix.
  • Film's adventure story traps teens in video game.
  • Engaging plot and cast chemistry drive renewed popularity.
  • Currently ranks fifth in Netflix Top 10.

New films release every week on OTT platforms, grabbing a lot of attention and quickly turning into trends among audiences. While some start trending soon after release, others make a comeback years later and regain popularity. Something similar is happening with a film that has recently taken OTT by storm, even years after its release.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

The film in question is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Released in 2017, it is an action-adventure comedy and a sequel to the 1995 classic Jumanji. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan in lead roles.

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Story Of The Film

The story of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle revolves around four high school students who get trapped inside an old video game. Once inside, they lose their real identities and transform into the game’s characters, which leads to a fun and adventurous journey.

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To escape, they must complete various tasks and survive with their three “lives.” In the end, through teamwork and courage, they manage to win the game and return to the real world.

Why It’s Trending Again

One of the main reasons behind the film’s renewed popularity is its light-hearted humor, fast-paced storytelling, and engaging performances. The unique concept of blending a video game world with real-life characters continues to attract both new viewers and those revisiting it. The chemistry between the lead cast and the film’s family-friendly appeal make it a perfect watch for all age groups.

Where To watch

The film is currently streaming on Netflix. It has been trending in Netflix’s Top 10 for the past week, holding the fifth position and garnering around 5 million views. It also holds an IMDb rating of 6.9.

Interestingly, even years after its release, the film continues to entertain audiences with its engaging story and performances. If you’re looking for something fun to watch, this could be a great pick for your watchlist.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle about?

It's about four high school students who get trapped in a video game. They transform into game characters and must complete tasks to escape and return to the real world.

Why is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trending again?

Its renewed popularity is due to its humor, engaging story, and the cast's performances. The unique concept and family-friendly appeal also contribute.

Where can I watch Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle?

The film is currently streaming on Netflix and has been trending in their Top 10 for the past week.

When was Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle released?

The film was released in 2017. It is a sequel to the 1995 movie Jumanji.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dwayne Johnson Kevin Hart Jumanji Jack Black Karen Gillan Jumangi Welcome To The Jungle
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