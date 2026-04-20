9-Year-Old Blockbuster Takes Over OTT With 5 Million Views - Here’s Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle resurfaces on Netflix.

Film's adventure story traps teens in video game.

Engaging plot and cast chemistry drive renewed popularity.

Currently ranks fifth in Netflix Top 10.

New films release every week on OTT platforms, grabbing a lot of attention and quickly turning into trends among audiences. While some start trending soon after release, others make a comeback years later and regain popularity. Something similar is happening with a film that has recently taken OTT by storm, even years after its release.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

The film in question is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Released in 2017, it is an action-adventure comedy and a sequel to the 1995 classic Jumanji. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan in lead roles.

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Story Of The Film

The story of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle revolves around four high school students who get trapped inside an old video game. Once inside, they lose their real identities and transform into the game’s characters, which leads to a fun and adventurous journey.

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To escape, they must complete various tasks and survive with their three “lives.” In the end, through teamwork and courage, they manage to win the game and return to the real world.

Why It’s Trending Again

One of the main reasons behind the film’s renewed popularity is its light-hearted humor, fast-paced storytelling, and engaging performances. The unique concept of blending a video game world with real-life characters continues to attract both new viewers and those revisiting it. The chemistry between the lead cast and the film’s family-friendly appeal make it a perfect watch for all age groups.

Where To watch

The film is currently streaming on Netflix. It has been trending in Netflix’s Top 10 for the past week, holding the fifth position and garnering around 5 million views. It also holds an IMDb rating of 6.9.

Interestingly, even years after its release, the film continues to entertain audiences with its engaging story and performances. If you’re looking for something fun to watch, this could be a great pick for your watchlist.