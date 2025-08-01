71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Is Best Actress. Full List
Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Award for Jawan, sharing Best Actor with Vikrant Massey. Rani Mukerji bags Best Actress; 12th Fail, Sam Bahadur and Rocky Aur Rani also honoured.
Shah Rukh Khan has finally added a National Award to his long list of accolades. The Bollywood icon won Best Actor for his high-octane performance in 'Jawan', sharing the prestigious honour with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for his nuanced role in 12th Fail. This marks SRK’s first-ever National Award win — a milestone moment in his decades-long career.
Rani Mukerji took home the Best Actress award for her emotional and hard-hitting portrayal in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, reaffirming her position as one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring talents.
12th Fail Best Feature Film and other winners
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s '12th Fail' was declared Best Feature Film, while the Best Director award went to Sudipto Sen for the controversial but widely discussed 'The Kerala Story'.
Karan Johar’s romantic family entertainer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' earned the title of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Meghna Gulzar’s 'Sam Bahadur' was recognised for its contribution to national, social, and environmental values. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer also picked up wins in the costume and make-up categories.
The winners of the 2023 National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Friday by jury chairperson and veteran filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. With a diverse list of winners spanning genres and themes, this year’s honours celebrated both cinematic excellence and socially impactful storytelling.
Here’s the full list of winners from the 2023 National Film Awards.
Feature films:
Special mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal - Re-Recording)
Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang…Step of Hope
Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga
Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Tamil Film: Parking
Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
Best Odia Film: Pushkara
Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai
Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku
Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu
Best Hindi Film: Kathal
Best Gujarati Film: Vash
Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982
Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)
Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu - Balagam)
Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)
Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)
Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)
Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)
Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)
Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)
Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)
Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)
Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya - Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna - Baby)
Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)
Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)
Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan
Best Children’s Film: Naal 2
Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet
Best Film: 12th Fail
Non-feature films:
Special mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages
Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know
Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)
Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)
Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)
Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)
Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)
Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)
Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic
Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human
Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao
Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw
Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man