Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four diverse films conclude releases on July 24.

July is shaping up to be an exciting month for cinema lovers, with a packed slate of Hindi films arriving in theatres. From comedy entertainers and action thrillers to psychological dramas and mythological stories, audiences will have plenty of choices on the big screen. Featuring stars such as Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi and Kajal Aggarwal, the month promises a diverse mix of genres. Here's a complete look at the Hindi films scheduled for theatrical release in July 2026.

Alpha

Release Date: July 3, 2026

One of the year's most anticipated releases, Alpha is the first female-led film from the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in leading roles.

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Baby Do Die Do

Release Date: July 3, 2026

Described as India's first homegrown hitwoman crime comedy-thriller, Baby Do Die Do blends psychological thrills with dark humour. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film features Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Dhamaal 4

Release Date: July 10, 2026

Fans of the hugely popular Dhamaal franchise can finally look forward to its fourth instalment. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise's signature entertainment with Ajay Devgn leading the cast alongside Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.

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The India Story

Release Date: July 24, 2026

The India Story is a social drama directed by Chetan DK. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu, Shreyas Talpade, Trisha Sarda, Murali Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Atul Tiwari, Kamlesh Sawant and Shyam Mashalkar in prominent roles.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a slice-of-life drama that combines romance with heartfelt emotions. The film features Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Mrinal Kulkarni, among others.

Indrajal

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Based on mythological tales, Indrajal has been filmed in dense forests and hidden caves to bring its story to life. Directed by Jageshwar Lalita Dhoble, the film stars Mahesh Nikam, Shanaya Tripathi, Yashraj Dimble and Kiran Mane in important roles.

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Dulhaniya Le Aayegi

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Set against the backdrop of a grand wedding celebration, Dulhaniya Le Aayegi is a family drama directed by Akashaditya Lama. The film features Khushalii Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Piyush Mishra in pivotal roles.