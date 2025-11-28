30 Years Of Rangeela: Ahmed Khan Says His Debut Film Still Holds The 'Brightest Memories'

New Delhi: It's been 30 years since the release of "Rangeela" and Ahmed Khan, who debuted as a choreographer with the film alongside late Saroj Khan, says the movie is still among his most cherished memories.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, "Rangeela" released on September 8, 1995, featuring Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, the makers re-released the film in theatres on Friday.

"Rangeela" had popular songs such as "Rangeela Re", "Pyaar Yeh Jaane Kaise", "Hai Rama", "Mangta Hai Kya" and "Yaaron Sun Lo Zara".

"Memories are still bright after those 30 years... It was my first film, so definitely every moment is right in front of my eyes, and it's fun. Every memory is fond, and it's in the most beautiful part of my heart... It was a career-building complete first match, and I got man of the match," he told PTI in an interview.

At the time, the choreographer-turned-director said, they did not know they were creating magic on screen.

"But we definitely knew that we were up to something which either would be accepted or rejected completely. The only man who was sure about it was Ram Gopal Varma, and we just followed his guidance. And today, when you look at it, you realise that we poured in everything with honesty. That's why the result was this great." After choreographing for films such as "Mudhalvan" and "Nayak: The Real Hero", Ahmed ventured into filmmaking with his 2004 film "Lakeer", featuring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and John Abraham. Although the film didn't perform at the box office, he went on to make "Fool & Final" and the "Baaghi" sequel.

The 51-year-old filmmaker, who also worked as a child actor in Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer "Mr India", said he always wanted to become a director and he is happy that he managed to do that eventually.

"When I was a child actor during 'Mr India', there was a call from the direction to me. When I saw Shekhar Kapur working on the sets, I somehow knew that the man who does it all is the director. The rest, all of them, are the horses of the chariot, but the man who's running the chariot is the director. So when I was 10-11, I had in my mind that I would like to be called a filmmaker," Ahmed said.

"Throughout the years, I directed, I wrote, I produced. So complete the circle, I feel. And still more to come. Many more to come," he added.

Asked about the film he would want to re-release, Ahmed said he can't name any specific project but admitted his 2020 film "Baaghi 3" didn't get enough credit as it was released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I cannot pick a particular film. I don't know what is in the mindset of the audience, what they want to see, what they don't want to see. But definitely, I would say that my one film which didn't get its due or didn't get its run was 'Baaghi 3'. It didn't get a clear run. It came in the pandemic, and it was the last film to release and the theatre shut in 5-6 days." His upcoming directorial is "Welcome to the Jungle", the third instalment in the "Welcome" franchise. The film has an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Suniel, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

The filmmaker is sure the film will appeal to the audience.

"It's a fun film. I think we have got a healthy cast, which is by itself a jungle...You got all the top comedians in the film and put them together, so definitely you will get something which people will love. So that's what I have in process," he said.

