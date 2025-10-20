30 Years Of DDLJ: Kajol Reflects On Simran’s Journey And If She’d Change Anything About Her

One of Indian cinema’s most cherished love stories, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s timeless classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), marks its 30th anniversary today. The film, which continues to hold multiple records even after three decades, remains deeply woven into India’s cultural fabric.

From countless references in films to being a generational touchstone for romance, DDLJ has become more than just a movie — it’s a tradition.

“I Am Truly Humbled by It,” Says Kajol

Speaking to Hindustan Times about being part of such an iconic film, Kajol said, “It's not pride that comes into me at all. I am truly humbled by it.”

The actor reflected on how the film’s success was far beyond anyone’s imagination at the time of its making.

DDLJ completes 30 years today in time but the way it has spread around the world and through everybody’s hearts and minds simply cannot be counted .. thank u all for loving it in this phenomenal way! Slide to see how far it really has gone … 😁@iamsrk #AdityaChopra… pic.twitter.com/PH2yhkDIyA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2025

“We never thought hum ye legacy banake chodenge when we made this film. We just thought we were making a good film, and I am humbled by the fact that so many people and fans have made it so much bigger. They even continue to make it bigger than anything will ever be — almost in the sense that they've made it a tradition.”

The Film’s Everlasting Impact

Recalling the emotional connect DDLJ has built with generations of fans, Kajol shared, “I have had people come up to me and say, ‘We fell in love while watching DDLJ, and when we had kids, we made them sit and watch it with us because we wanted to share that experience with them’. So now they’ve given it to their kids like a part of their parents’ love story. They’ve intertwined it with their lives. That's not something that I can take credit for and say ye meri wajah se hua hai, not at all.”

Three Decades at Maratha Mandir

One of the film’s most remarkable feats is its uninterrupted run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir — a record unmatched in Indian cinema. Watching DDLJ there has become almost a ritual for fans and tourists alike.

Kajol expressed heartfelt gratitude to the audience, telling, “If it is running in Maratha Mandir till today, and God willing, it will continue to, it is because of everybody making it a part of their life. Thank you so much to every fan out there. Every person who has gone and watched it and made it so much a part of their lives and has made us, through that, a part of your life.”

Would Kajol Change Anything About Simran?

When asked if there’s anything she would want to change about her iconic character, Simran, Kajol responded instantly, “Main kuchh nahin change karun usme ya uske liye. Mujhe koi zarurat hi nahin.”

She elaborated, “The film was made 30 years ago, and it was correct for that time and space. The thought process behind all of it was right for then. Yes, today, if you take it in the current scenario, it would be a completely different story, I'm sure. But for that time and space, I think DDLJ would not be what it is if you changed anything in it.”