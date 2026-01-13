Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMovies‘25 Saalon Ki Izzat Gawaa Doge’: Aamir Khan Recalls Cop’s Honest Reaction To Delhi Belly

Aamir Khan recalled how a Mumbai cop bluntly warned him he would lose 25 years of respect after watching Delhi Belly’s first cut, calling it shockingly bad.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
At a recent Delhi Belly fan meet in the capital, which was attended by Imran Khan and Vir Das, Aamir Khan revisited the film’s journey and shared some candid memories from its early days. The actor-producer spoke about how the final version of the cult hit took shape only after several rejected edits, and recounted an unforgettable moment from the very first screening that left everyone in splits.

Aamir Khan on his first reaction after watching Delhi Belly's initial cut

Recalling his experience of watching the film’s initial cut, Aamir said, "There was me, Kiran, Imran, Ram Sampath (music composer) and some eight to 10 people at the screening. Mumbai Police’s security accompanies me everywhere. So, I asked them to watch the film too. I was also watching the film for the first time. When I was watching, I thought, ‘Bahut buri film banayi hai yaar (laughs). Alag level buri bani hai (When I was watching it, I thought, ‘They’ve made a really bad film, man (laughs). It’s bad on a whole different level)."

Mumbai cop's reaction

He went on to describe an even more memorable exchange after the screening. “After the screening got over, I asked the cop how he liked the film. He looked at the screen, then he looked at me, and then he looked down. Then he said, ‘Sir, pichhle 25 saalon mein jo aapne naam kamaya hai na, wo aap ye ek film mein gawane wale ho (Sir, in the last 25 years, all the respect you’ve earned — you’re about to lose everything with this one film).‘ He actually said it so bluntly. A lot of the time, first cuts don’t work. It’s not an unusual thing. When humour is not working, and there are a lot of abuses, then you feel that’s only for effect. So, that makes it worse. That’s how bad it was."

How Delhi Belly found its footing

Aamir revealed that the team later revisited the project and worked extensively on it over the years, eventually fixing what wasn’t working in the earlier versions. Interestingly, the policeman’s blunt observation didn’t just remain an inside joke. It found its way into the film’s promotional material as well. In the first teaser, Imran Khan is heard cautioning viewers, “Mamu apni saari izzat gawane wale hain (Mamu is about to lose all his respect).”

About Delhi Belly

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Delhi Belly was written by Akshat Verma and directed by Abhinay Deo. The film featured Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala in key roles. With a distinctive mix of roughly 70 per cent English and 30 per cent Hindi dialogue, the action-comedy followed three unsuspecting flatmates whose lives spiral into chaos after a chance run-in with crime. Over the years, the film has gone on to achieve cult status.

What’s next for Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s banner is now gearing up for the release of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shashtri, the film stars Vir Das alongside Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and rapper-turned-actor Srushti Tawade. Aamir Khan and Imran Khan are set to appear in special cameos. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 16.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Aamir Khan's initial reaction to the first cut of Delhi Belly?

Aamir Khan initially thought they had made a very bad film, describing it as bad on a whole different level during the first screening.

What did the Mumbai cop say about Delhi Belly after the first screening?

The cop bluntly told Aamir Khan that he was about to lose all the respect he had earned in the last 25 years with this one film.

How did Delhi Belly eventually find its footing after initial rejections?

The team revisited the project, worked extensively on it over the years, and fixed what wasn't working in the earlier versions.

Who wrote and directed Delhi Belly?

Delhi Belly was written by Akshat Verma and directed by Abhinay Deo. It was produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
