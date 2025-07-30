Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMovies21 Years Of ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’: Anees Bazmee Celebrates The Iconic Salman-Priyanka-Akshay Film

Anees Bazmee celebrated 21 years of his hit film "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi," starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 03:15 PM (IST)

Filmmaker and screenwriter Anees Bazmee, on Wednesday, took to social media to celebrate 21 years of his hit comedy “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.”

Written by Bazmee, the romantic drama was directed by David Dhawan and starred Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar. The filmmaker marked the milestone by reminiscing about the film’s journey and its enduring popularity among fans. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anees Bazmee shared the post of the film featuring the lead actors and captioned it, “21 years of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge- a film that still brings smiles, laughter, and a little bit of madness. Grateful for the love. #mujhseshaadikaroge.”

Reacting to the post, one netizen commented, “One of my favorites.” Another said, “Most entertaining movie.” In the comments section, one of the users even suggested that Anees Bazmee should consider making a sequel, this time with a new cast. The comment read, “Sir plz sequel bnao is movie kaa . With new cast.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

On a related note, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was released 30 July. 2004. The film featured Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Satish Shah, and Rajpal Yadav appeared in supporting roles.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Goa, the story revolves around two men vying for the affection of the same woman. The film draws loose inspiration from the Hollywood movie “Anger Management.”

The film emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of the year, ranking as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2004. “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” secured three Filmfare Award nominations. At the 6th IIFA Awards, the film won big—including Best Film, Best Director for David Dhawan, Best Actor for Salman Khan, and Best Actress for Priyanka Chopra.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Anees Bazmee Akshay Kumar Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Priyanka Chopra Salman Khan
