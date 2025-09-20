12 Years Of ‘The Lunchbox’: Nimrat Kaur Remembers Irrfan Khan With Tender Tribute

As her film “The Lunchbox” featuring late star Irrfan Khan turned 12 on Saturday, actress Nimrat Kaur Jotted down a soft note talking about how her character Ila’s tiffin not only carried food but a piece of her heart to the audiences.

Taking to Instagram, Nimrat shared a string of stills and clips from the film, which was released in 2013 and was directed by Ritesh Batra.

“12 years ago today, Ila’s lunchbox carried not just her food, but a piece of my heart to you all. While Sajan and her love story remains a mystery, ours carries on,” Nimrat wrote in the caption.

She added: “Like everything delicious that takes time to cook, thank you for letting our little film with a big heart only taste better and better with the fullness of time. Thank you all, thank you universe. #Irrfan @dharmamovies @riteshbatra28 @karanjohar @guneetmonga @sikhya.”

The Lunchbox is an international co-production of studios in India, the US, Germany and France. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bharti Achrekar and Nakul Vaid in supporting roles.

The Lunchbox was screened at Critics' Week at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, and later won the Critics' Week Viewers Choice Award also known as Grand Rail d'Or. It was shown at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film follows the story of an unlikely mistake by a tiffin carrier service, which results in Ila's tiffin, that was made for her husband, being delivered to Saajan Fernandes. An unusual friendship soon develops between the two.

Talking about the late acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. In 2020, he started receiving treatment for a colon infection caused by the disease. The actor died the next day of hospitalisation at 53 years old. His mother Saeeda Begum, aged 93, had died just four days prior in Jaipur.

