An 11 Crore Film That Crossed 30 Crore Worldwide and Successfully Completed 6 Weeks at the Box Office by Unveiling the Unsaid Truth of the Taj Mahal

The Taj Story has emerged as one of the most talked-about and commercially successful films in recent times, sweeping the box office and winning the hearts of audiences across India and overseas. Made on a modest budget of ₹11 crore, the film has achieved an extraordinary milestone by crossing ₹30 crore in worldwide box office collections and has successfully completed six strong weeks at the box office, firmly establishing itself as a sweeping hit.

What truly sets The Taj Story apart is its bold and compelling narrative that explores the real and unsaid truth behind the Taj Mahal—a subject that has fascinated generations but has rarely been explored with such depth, sensitivity, and cinematic honesty. Audiences have responded overwhelmingly to this fresh perspective, applauding the film for its courage, authenticity, and truth-driven storytelling.

Despite releasing alongside and after several high-profile contemporary films such as Baahubali: The Epic, De De Pyaar De 2, Haq, and Masti, The Taj Story not only held its ground but continued its strong theatrical run for six weeks, outperforming expectations. The film’s sustained box office performance clearly demonstrates that powerful content, when backed by sincere storytelling, can triumph over scale and spectacle.

A major highlight of the film has been the powerhouse performance by Paresh Rawal, which critics and audiences alike have described as one of his most impactful roles in recent years. His portrayal adds gravitas and emotional depth to the narrative, making the truth of the Taj Mahal resonate even more strongly with viewers.

Critically acclaimed and commercially celebrated, The Taj Story has been widely regarded as a well-deserved success, earning praise for its screenplay, brilliant direction, performances, and thematic relevance. The film’s ability to sustain audience interest over a six-week box office run further reinforces its strong word-of-mouth appeal.

The film is produced by CA Suresh Jha, whose vision played a key role in translating this powerful story onto the big screen. It is brilliantly written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, whose clarity of vision and fearless execution have been widely appreciated, and creatively shaped by Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham, ensuring the film’s strong emotional and cinematic impact.

With its successful six-week box office run, remarkable collections, and lasting cultural influence, The Taj Story stands as a shining example of meaningful cinema that dares to tell the truth—and is rewarded by audiences for doing so.