Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prithviraj shared Rajamouli demanded nearly 100 retakes for a scene.

The scene with Mahesh remained unfinished after an entire day.

This showed Rajamouli's relentless pursuit of cinematic excellence.

SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film Varanasi has resumed shooting, and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has now offered fans a fascinating glimpse into the filmmaker's uncompromising approach to perfection.

In a recent interview, the actor recalled an intense day on set when Rajamouli insisted on nearly 100 retakes for a single sequence. Remarkably, despite filming throughout the day, the scene still could not be completed and had to be postponed until the following morning.

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Prithviraj Recalls The Gruelling Shoot

Varanasi features an impressive ensemble cast, including Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Prithviraj opened up about Rajamouli's dedication and meticulous working style.

Reflecting on one particularly challenging shoot, the actor said, "This is not an exaggerated story. There was a specific shot in the film that Mahesh and I began filming in the morning. I don't remember whether it was the 94th or 97th take, but I distinctly remember joking about it with Mahesh."

He added that although filming had started early in the day, the team had still not managed to complete the shot by lunchtime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

"Rajamouli sir said, 'Let's take a quick break, eat and come back.' But before we had even taken our second bite, he informed us that the shot was ready again and we returned to the set," Prithviraj recalled.

Shooting Continued Until The Next Day

According to the actor, the team continued filming well into the evening. Despite repeated attempts, the sequence remained unfinished.

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Prithviraj revealed, "It was around 6:37 pm, and we were still trying to get the shot right. Our executive producer was signalling that it was time to wrap up. Eventually, Rajamouli sir decided to call it a day and said we would continue the scene the next morning."

Describing it as a genuine experience from the sets of Varanasi, the actor said the incident perfectly showcased Rajamouli's relentless pursuit of cinematic excellence.

'Varanasi' Set For 2027 Release

Headlined by some of Indian cinema's biggest stars, Varanasi remains one of the country's most eagerly awaited films. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

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The film will also mark the first on-screen collaboration between Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu. Reports suggest that the ambitious project is being made on a staggering budget of approximately Rs 1,300 crore.