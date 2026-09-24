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English NewsEntertainmentMovies10 MCU Films To Watch Before Avengers: Endgame – Encore Returns To Cinema

10 MCU Films To Watch Before Avengers: Endgame – Encore Returns To Cinema

Avengers: Endgame – Encore returns to Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026. Before revisiting Marvel’s epic conclusion, catch up on these 10 essential MCU films.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Avengers: Endgame – Encore re-releases in Indian cinemas September 2026.
  • A 10-film MCU watchlist provides crucial story context for fans.
  • Films detail key characters, Infinity Stones, Quantum Realm, and conflicts.

Marvel Studios is bringing Avengers: Endgame – Encore back to Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026, with screenings available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. For fans planning a refresher before revisiting the Avengers' biggest battle, a focused MCU watchlist can help connect the major characters, conflicts, and storylines.

With years of interconnected stories behind Endgame, watching every MCU title may not be practical. However, these 10 films cover several key developments involving the Avengers, Thanos, the Infinity Stones, Natasha Romanoff and the Quantum Realm.

Avengers

The original Avengers brought Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye together for the first time as a team. Their battle against Loki and the Chitauri established the dynamic that would shape the Avengers in later films.

Avengers: Age Of Ultron

The second Avengers film explores the consequences of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner's attempt to create an artificial intelligence system. It also introduces the Mind Stone's importance and offers an early glimpse of the larger threat surrounding the Infinity Stones.

Captain America: Civil War

The Avengers are no longer united in Captain America: Civil War. Tony Stark and Steve Rogers find themselves on opposite sides of a political dispute, splitting the team. The film also introduces characters whose stories become important to the events surrounding Infinity War and Endgame.

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Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Set largely away from Earth, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 expands the cosmic side of the MCU. The film provides more context around the Guardians while continuing to build the wider universe connected to Thanos and the Infinity Stones.

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: Ragnarok changes the direction of Thor's story while bringing Thor, Loki and Hulk together away from Earth. It also becomes particularly important for the characters' journeys leading into Avengers: Infinity War.

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Black Panther

Wakanda becomes an important part of the Avengers' larger story through Black Panther. Alongside its focus on T'Challa and his family, the film introduces the advanced kingdom that later becomes central to the fight against Thanos.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel introduces Carol Danvers and fills in important details about Nick Fury's earlier years. Set largely in the 1990s, the film also establishes Captain Marvel's connection to Fury before the events leading into Endgame.

Black Widow

Although released after Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow provides additional context about Natasha Romanoff. Her past, relationships and personal history add another layer to her journey and make her role in the Avengers saga more significant.

Ant-Man And The Wasp

The Quantum Realm becomes crucial to the events of Endgame, and Ant-Man And The Wasp establishes several concepts surrounding it. The film is therefore useful viewing for anyone looking to understand how the Quantum Realm connects to the Avengers' plan.

Avengers: Infinity War

Finally, Avengers: Infinity War leads directly into the events that Endgame resolves. Thanos' mission to collect the Infinity Stones brings numerous heroes together, while the film's ending sets up the central conflict that follows.

Together, these 10 films offer a focused route through the MCU before revisiting Avengers: Endgame – Encore. The film is scheduled to return to Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Avengers: Endgame – Encore returning to cinemas?

Marvel Studios is bringing Avengers: Endgame – Encore back to Indian cinemas on September 25, 2026. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why is a focused MCU watchlist recommended before watching Avengers: Endgame – Encore?

A focused MCU watchlist helps connect the major characters, conflicts, and storylines. Watching every MCU title may not be practical due to years of interconnected stories.

Which key elements of the MCU are covered by the recommended 10 films?

The recommended 10 films cover several key developments involving the Avengers, Thanos, the Infinity Stones, Natasha Romanoff, and the Quantum Realm.

Which film establishes the importance of the Quantum Realm for Endgame?

Ant-Man And The Wasp establishes several concepts surrounding the Quantum Realm. This makes the film useful viewing for understanding its connection to the Avengers' plan in Endgame.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers: Infinity War Avengers Endgame Encore MCU Movies Marvel Movies To Watch Avengers Movies
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