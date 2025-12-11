Mamta Child Factory Review: A Heartfelt Take On Surrogacy & Small-Town Life

Set in a small town in Maharashtra, the film follows Bhau (Prathamesh Parab) and Chochya (Prithvik Pratap), two carefree real-estate brokers whose routine lives are thrown off balance when Dr. Amruta Deshmukh (Ankita Lande) arrives with the bold ambition of opening a fertility centre. Her progressive medical vision clashes with deep-rooted conservatism, fear and stigma within the rural community.

At the heart of the film are the village women—caught between financial hardship and societal judgment. Mohsin Khan captures their dilemmas with a gentle, observant lens, presenting surrogacy not merely as a medical procedure but as a deeply human struggle involving dignity, survival and emotional conflict.

As MLA Sanjay Tatya Bhosale (Ganesh Yadav) secretly explores surrogacy for his own personal reasons, the narrative escalates into a blend of political tension, rumours, moral confusion and vulnerability. The fertility centre becomes a battleground of ethics, ambition and emotions, resulting in moments that are both intense and intimately relatable.

Performances

Prathamesh Parab shines with an effortless mix of humour and sincerity, growing more compelling as the film moves into emotionally heavier territory. Ankita Lande brings quiet strength and authenticity to Dr. Amruta, depicting the ethical and emotional nuances of surrogacy with remarkable maturity.

Prithvik Pratap adds charm with his comic timing, while Ganesh Yadav delivers a powerful balance of authority, conflict and vulnerability. The supporting cast—particularly Sujata Mogal and Vijay Patwardhan—adds texture and realism, making the village ecosystem feel alive and believable.

Writing & Direction

Mohsin Khan presents surrogacy with sensitivity, respect and realism. The first half stays light, humorous and rooted in the everyday charm of village life. As the story progresses, the narrative shifts into deeper emotional and moral spaces, exploring community pressure, personal choices and complex consequences.

One noticeable aspect is that the core theme of surrogacy slightly loses focus toward the climax, which leans more on emotional drama and family sentiments. However, despite this shift, the final act remains effective — the emotions land well, and the drama stays engaging, offering viewers a satisfying and heartfelt finish.

Mamta Child Factory emerges as a heartfelt, socially relevant and beautifully balanced film that blends surrogacy, village humour, human conflict and emotional storytelling with accessible drama and entertainment. Even though the climax leans more on drama than the surrogacy theme, the film never loses its emotional impact. It is a meaningful, engaging and emotionally rich family entertainer — one that overcomes its censorship hurdles and shines confidently on OTT.

Rating: 3/5