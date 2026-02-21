Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kennedy Twitter Review: Social Media Praises Its 'Unfiltered Vision' And Powerful Storytelling

Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy premieres on ZEE5 after festival acclaim, drawing mixed reviews and strong social media reactions from viewers.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After years of anticipation and a celebrated run on the international film festival circuit, Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy has officially arrived on ZEE5. The film, which first generated global chatter at Cannes in 2023, is now available to Indian audiences following a three-year delay.

While the crime drama earned widespread acclaim overseas, its digital release on February 20 drew mixed reviews from critics. The film continues to trend online, with viewers passionately weighing in on its dark themes and performances.

Social Media Reacts: What Viewers Are Saying

On X reactions have been pouring in. Several users praised the film’s journey and its impact on global audiences.

One user noted, "Kennedy is a dark cinematic experience. Raw storytelling, no compromises."

Another viewer noted that the film is one that true lovers of serious cinema will genuinely appreciate.

One viewer remarked that when Anurag Kashyap chooses not to compromise, the outcome is fearless storytelling.

These responses reflect a strong emotional reaction from a section of viewers who appear captivated by the film’s brooding narrative and atmospheric storytelling. Despite varied critical opinions, the audience discourse suggests that Kennedy has struck a chord with many.

A Cannes Moment That Sparked The Buzz

The film’s journey has been anything but ordinary. At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Kennedy received a remarkable seven-minute standing ovation, a moment that amplified its visibility on the global stage. Since then, anticipation around the project has steadily grown.

Cannes, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious platforms in the film world, often sets the tone for international recognition. For Kashyap, whose films frequently attract intense discussion and hype, the festival reception only heightened expectations back home.

Now that Kennedy is streaming, audiences finally have the opportunity to judge the much-talked-about film for themselves.

What’s Next For Anurag Kashyap?

Even as Kennedy fuels debate online, Anurag Kashyap is already preparing for his next theatrical release. His upcoming film, Bandar, stars Bobby Deol in the lead role. The recently unveiled poster features Bobby seated inside a jail cell, hinting at a tense and emotionally charged narrative.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026, Bandar is inspired by a real-life incident in which a man’s ex-girlfriend files multiple cases against him. The story is expected to explore the workings of a corrupt system and the emotional toll it takes on those caught within it.

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
