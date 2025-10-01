‘Idli Kadai’ Twitter Review: Dhanush Shines As Actor-Director In Emotional, Rooted Entertainer

show_quick_read_label Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Idli Kadai Twitter Review: ‘Idli Kadai,’ the film where Dhanush takes on multiple roles as protagonist, director, writer, and co-producer, released in theatres on October 1, 2025. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, R. Parthiban, and Samuthirakani in key roles.

This marks Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Released during the Navratri festive season, the film opened with early morning shows at 6 a.m. and has been garnering largely positive responses from audiences.

Idli Kadai Twitter Review

A user on X praised the emotional depth of the film, writing, “DIRECTOR DHANUSH. This man @dhanushkraja, I’m blown away by how quickly you built such a deep emotional connection in the first 20 minutes of the film itself. #IdliKadai.”

Another review described it as a wholesome entertainer: “A PERFECT FAMILY ENTERTAINER which will work big especially for rural audiences. A simple story & screenplay, but Director #Dhanush delivered deliciously with a perfect mix of emotion, fun, love, and action.”

One viewer rated the film 4.25/5 and highlighted its rooted storytelling: “Connected so well with me! Eagle scene in 2nd half = goosebumps. Full film revolves around Murugan’s Idli Kadai. Dhanush wins as both director and actor. His pre-climax two-minute speech felt straight from real life. The film talks about village life, non-violence, rooted culture, caring for parents, and moving away from the rat race. A must-watch for all.”

Dhanush’s performance was also singled out, with another user writing, “IdliKadai – #Dhanush as Murugan shined big with his performance. Be it emotional scenes or fun moments, he elevated every part of the film to the next level.”

‘Slow Paced But Emotional’

While praise dominated, some pointed to pacing issues. A user commented, “Simple & beautiful. Though predictable in story and slow-paced, it’s emotionally connected. GV’s songs and music support well. Intro sequence, Kannukutty scene & pre-interval ‘Idli Taste’ scene were superb.”

Another user wrote, “#IdliKadai ordinary first half! Predictable and generic so far, slipping into melodramatic zones at times. A few emotional moments work well, along with the lead performances that are carrying the film.”

With strong word of mouth, especially among family and rural audiences, ‘Idli Kadai’ looks set to enjoy a successful festive season run.