Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeMovie ReviewMovie Review‘Idli Kadai’ Twitter Review: Dhanush Shines As Actor-Director In Emotional, Rooted Entertainer

‘Idli Kadai’ Twitter Review: Dhanush Shines As Actor-Director In Emotional, Rooted Entertainer

Dhanush's directorial venture, "Idli Kadai," released October 1, 2025, starring Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and others. Reviews praise its emotional depth, family-friendly story, and Dhanush's performance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
show_quick_read_label
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Idli Kadai Twitter Review: ‘Idli Kadai,’ the film where Dhanush takes on multiple roles as protagonist, director, writer, and co-producer, released in theatres on October 1, 2025. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, R. Parthiban, and Samuthirakani in key roles.

This marks Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Released during the Navratri festive season, the film opened with early morning shows at 6 a.m. and has been garnering largely positive responses from audiences.

Idli Kadai Twitter Review

A user on X praised the emotional depth of the film, writing, “DIRECTOR DHANUSH. This man @dhanushkraja, I’m blown away by how quickly you built such a deep emotional connection in the first 20 minutes of the film itself. #IdliKadai.”

Another review described it as a wholesome entertainer: “A PERFECT FAMILY ENTERTAINER which will work big especially for rural audiences. A simple story & screenplay, but Director #Dhanush delivered deliciously with a perfect mix of emotion, fun, love, and action.”

One viewer rated the film 4.25/5 and highlighted its rooted storytelling: “Connected so well with me! Eagle scene in 2nd half = goosebumps. Full film revolves around Murugan’s Idli Kadai. Dhanush wins as both director and actor. His pre-climax two-minute speech felt straight from real life. The film talks about village life, non-violence, rooted culture, caring for parents, and moving away from the rat race. A must-watch for all.”

 

Dhanush’s performance was also singled out, with another user writing, “IdliKadai – #Dhanush as Murugan shined big with his performance. Be it emotional scenes or fun moments, he elevated every part of the film to the next level.”

‘Slow Paced But Emotional’

While praise dominated, some pointed to pacing issues. A user commented, “Simple & beautiful. Though predictable in story and slow-paced, it’s emotionally connected. GV’s songs and music support well. Intro sequence, Kannukutty scene & pre-interval ‘Idli Taste’ scene were superb.”

Another user wrote, “#IdliKadai ordinary first half! Predictable and generic so far, slipping into melodramatic zones at times. A few emotional moments work well, along with the lead performances that are carrying the film.”


With strong word of mouth, especially among family and rural audiences, ‘Idli Kadai’ looks set to enjoy a successful festive season run.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanush Nithya Menen
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
India
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
World
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
Advertisement

Trending News

ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Embed widget