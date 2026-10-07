Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Mirzapur: The Movie' grossed Rs 61 crore overseas.

It became third-highest Bollywood international film for 2026.

The film surpassed 'Border 2' and 'Cocktail 2' overseas.

It signifies a successful streaming series theatrical adaptation.

Mirzapur: The Movie has achieved another major milestone at the box office. After performing strongly in India, the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma starrer has also made a mark in international markets. The film has completed its theatrical run overseas with a gross collection of Rs 61 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films internationally in 2026.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Becomes Third-Highest Bollywood Film Overseas In 2026

With Rs 61 crore in overseas gross collections, Mirzapur: The Movie has officially emerged as the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film in international markets this year. The film has surpassed several major releases, including Border 2, Cocktail 2, Hanuman Ansh and Welcome To The Jungle. The film's overseas performance is particularly significant as it has managed to outperform several established Bollywood titles despite being adapted from a popular streaming franchise.

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'Mirzapur: The Movie' Beats 'Border 2' And 'Cocktail 2'

Mirzapur: The Movie has earned Rs 61 crore overseas, putting it ahead of Border 2, which has collected Rs 57.25 crore in international markets. Cocktail 2 stands at Rs 42.96 crore, while Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 39.8 crore overseas.

Here is the list of the top Bollywood films in overseas markets in 2026, as reported in the source:

Dhurandhar 2 — Rs 451 crore

Mirzapur: The Movie — Rs 61 crore

Bhooth Bangla — Rs 57.55 crore

Border 2 — Rs 57.25 crore

Cocktail 2 — Rs 42.96 crore

Hanuman Ansh — Rs 39.8 crore

Welcome To The Jungle — Rs 33.36 crore

Alpha — Rs 28.15 crore

Dhamal 4 — Rs 26.5 crore

O Romeo — Rs 24.75 crore

'Mirzapur: The Movie' Emerges As A Box Office Hit

Made on a reported budget of Rs 90 crore, Mirzapur: The Movie has emerged as a successful theatrical venture. According to the source, the film has delivered a 159.02 per cent return and crossed Rs 336 crore in worldwide gross collections. The film's theatrical success is also being seen as an important benchmark for franchises that transition from streaming platforms to the big screen.

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About 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is backed by Excel Entertainment, led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, along with Amazon MGM Studios. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Dugal in key roles.